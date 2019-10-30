Rep. Price speaks to AISD AmeriCorps members

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Representative Four Price was in Amarillo to speak to Amarillo ISD AmeriCorps members about community service.

During his visit, Rep. Price shared his own motivation for becoming a legislator. He also discussed ways citizens can become involved and impact legislation, and stressed the responsibility of voting.

“I think, at a young age, if you realize the significance that your vote makes, that your engagement makes, you’ll carry that through your entire adult life. The program’s great. I want to recognize their contribution to the program because being a mentor and being a role model to younger students is very important,” said Rep. Price.

Amarillo ISD is home to the only high school AmeriCorps program in the panhandle. Those students serve as tutors in AISD elementary schools during their senior year of high school.