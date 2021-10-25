Rep. Ken King tours part of House District 88, holds town halls

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) – House District 88 Representative Ken King’s office announced multiple town halls for Monday and Tuesday, in which King said he will discuss the 87th Regular Legislative Session and the special sessions that followed.

“The input and ideas I receive from these meetings help me effectively represent and advocate for my constituents in the Texas House,” said King, as his office described he will offer an overview of the sessions and then ask for feedback from constituents.

The schedule for the town halls, according to King’s Office:

Monday, Oct. 25

Swisher County Courthouse Tulia, TX 11 a.m. – Noon

Silverton Public Library Silverton, TX 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Plainview Chamber of COmmerce Plainview, TX 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.



Tuesday, Oct. 26