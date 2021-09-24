Rep. Ken King reschedules town hall meetings

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Representative Ken King announced new dates for formerly scheduled September town hall meetings. The meetings have been moved to Monday, Sept. 27.

The schedule for the Monday meetings:

  • Canadian, Texas
    • 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.
    • Exhibition Building
    • 10965 Exhibition Center Rd
  • Booker, Texas
    • 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
    • FirstBank Southwest
    • 115 S. Main
  • Perryton, Texas
    • 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
    • Frank Phillips College
    • 2314 S. Jefferson Street
  • Spearman, Texas
    • 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
    • Hansford County Annex
    • 221 Main

