Rep. Ken King reschedules town hall meetings

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Representative Ken King announced new dates for formerly scheduled September town hall meetings. The meetings have been moved to Monday, Sept. 27.
The schedule for the Monday meetings:
- Canadian, Texas
- 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.
- Exhibition Building
- 10965 Exhibition Center Rd
- Booker, Texas
- 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- FirstBank Southwest
- 115 S. Main
- Perryton, Texas
- 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Frank Phillips College
- 2314 S. Jefferson Street
- Spearman, Texas
- 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Hansford County Annex
- 221 Main