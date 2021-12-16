Rep. Jackson new legislation will add polar vortexes to disaster-related emergency list

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — Representative Ronny Jackson (TX-13) has announced the new Providing Our Law Enforcement with Adequate Resources for a Response Act (POLAR Response Act), which would add polar vortexes to the list of disaster-related emergencies, according to the office of Rep. Jackson.

Jackson’s office explained that when the Department of Defense (DoD) is considering law enforcement for the transfer pf DoD property to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies for activities including, counterdrug, counterterrorism, and border security, polar vortexes will qualify for these resources as they will be categorized as a disaster-related emergency.