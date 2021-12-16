Rep. Jackson new legislation will add polar vortexes to disaster-related emergency list

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — Representative Ronny Jackson (TX-13) has announced the new Providing Our Law Enforcement with Adequate Resources for a Response Act (POLAR Response Act), which would add polar vortexes to the list of disaster-related emergencies, according to the office of Rep. Jackson.
Jackson’s office explained that when the Department of Defense (DoD) is considering law enforcement for the transfer pf DoD property to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies for activities including, counterdrug, counterterrorism, and border security, polar vortexes will qualify for these resources as they will be categorized as a disaster-related emergency.
“When Texas experienced an unprecedented polar vortex earlier this year, we identified vulnerabilities in our disaster response capabilities that should be addressed. That includes making sure our brave law enforcement officers are prepared to respond to the most unconventional challenges, even polar vortexes in Texas. Adding polar vortexes to the definition of major disasters for the DoD’s 1033 program will help ensure officers have the best possible equipment at their disposal to protect citizens, mitigate fallout, and get communities back on their feet as quickly as possible. The POLAR Response Act will do just that.”Rep. Jackson’s statement regarding the new legislation.