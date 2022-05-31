WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson – Texas District 13 announced Tuesday that Jackson introduced a piece of legislation relating to United States’ relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to a news release from Jackson’s office, the legislation’s goal is to block the Joe Biden Administration’s efforts to be a part of the Global Pandemic Treaty through the WHO. Officials said this piece of legislation would “prohibit the use of taxpayer dollars from carrying out the treaty, therefore blocking it from taking effect.”

“Since the onset of COVID-19, the WHO has proven to be as corrupt as its leaders are incompetent,” Jackson said in the release. “…It’s an insult to every American citizen who has been affected by the pandemic, and I will not stay silent as this farce of a treaty is negotiated behind the American peoples` backs.”

Other cosponsors of the bill include House Republicans Paul Gosar of Arizona, Pete Sessions of Texas, Austin Scott of Georgia and Louie Gohmert of Texas.