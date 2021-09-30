Rep. Jackson introduces legislation to strengthen U.S. strategy on China

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) informed on Thursday, Sept. 30 he has introduced legislation focused on strengthening the U.S. strategy on China.

According to a press release from Jackson’s office, during the Fiscal Year 1999 National Defense Authorization Act, the Department of Defense (DoD) was directed by Congress to list Chinese Communist military companies that were operating in the U.S., giving “the President authority to impose sanctions on them.”

Jackson claimed the Biden administration has diverted such “authority from DoD to the Department of the Treasury.” The congressman said he believes the legislation he is introducing will bring back the DoD’s involvement in the process.

“No one understands the threat posed by Chinese Communist military companies better than DoD. Their analysis of which companies we should sanction is rooted in the National Defense Strategy, which guides the U.S. military in our great power competition with China. Our national security should always come first in the conversation on China, and DoD is much better positioned than Treasury to identify these threats. For these reasons, we must ensure DoD remains a part of the conversation and my legislation will do just that.” Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13)

Those who would like to read the bill text can do so here.