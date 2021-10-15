Rep. Jackson introduces new ‘FREEDOM Act,’ opposes Biden’s vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — Representative Ronny Jackson, (TX-13) introduced the Forbidding Repressive Executive Efforts and Denouncing Overreaching Mandates (FREEDOM) Act on Friday, Oct. 15, which opposes Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, according to a press release by the office of Rep. Ronny Jackson.

The office stated that the new “FREEDOM Act” will require “all federal agencies and departments to issue a report on the number of employees who have quit because of the mandate, and to estimate the cost and time associated with filling those positions.”

Jackson stated to Henry Rodger of The Daily Caller:

I got the COVID-19 vaccine and I continue to encourage my constituents to ask their doctor if the vaccine is right for them. The bottom line is this: your health decisions are between you and your doctor, NOT between you and Joe Biden. I am disgusted by Biden’s brazen decision to ignore the law, embrace authoritarianism, and show a total disregard for our freedoms with his proposed vaccine mandate.

According to the office, Biden solution is to “fire hardworking people should they refuse to listen to politicians over a doctor who knows them and their medical history. Besides the fact that it’s likely unconstitutional, the proposed vaccine mandate will continue to crush the economy.”

In addition, the release said that Jackson has heard from Pantex workers, along with nurses, who would “rather lose their job than be forced to get the vaccine.”

Jackson added, “We must show the Biden Administration, and the American people, how this disastrous forced vaccination policy will impact the workforce and waste taxpayer dollars.”

Jackson, a member of the GOP Doctors Caucus, released the bill text here and additional background from The Daily Caller here.

The release listed original co-sponsors of the Freedom Act, which includes Representatives Michael Burgess (TX-26), Brian Babin (TX-36), and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-02), and all fellow members of the Doctors Caucus.