Rep. Jackson helps introduce Taiwan-related legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Congressman Ronny Jackson announced Friday that Jackson, along with other members of the House of Representatives, has introduced a bill surrounding the United States’ interoperability with Taiwan as well as the subject of countering Chinese “aggression.”

According to the release, this new legislation clarifies that the current Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances “do not prohibit deepening interoperability with Taiwan in defense capabilities, specifically in maritime and air domain awareness and integrated air and missile defense systems.” Officials state that the legislation “reinforces the United States’ commitment to preserving peace, security and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

Jackson, along with Ohio Republican Congressman Brad Wenstrup and Colorado Democratic Congressman Jason Crow, introduced the bill in the House of Representatives while Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn and Maine Independent Senator Angus King introduced a companion bill in the Senate.

“China’s military aggression and coercion towards Taiwan is a threat to U.S. international and regional security interests in the Indo-Pacific. As cross-strait tensions between China and Taiwan worsen, the United States must deter Chinese aggression by providing Taiwan with the appropriate support and defense capabilities,” Jackson said in the release. “This legislation is an important step to demonstrate the willingness of the United States to support our allies in the region and help them build and maintain their own security. The message to China from Congress has to be clear, there will be consequences for Beijing if they threaten Taiwan’s independence.”

To read the full text of the bill, visit Jackson’s congressional webpage.