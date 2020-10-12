Reminder: Early Voting in Texas begins Oct. 13

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Early Voting for the 2020 General Election in Texas begins Oct. 13 and ends on Oct. 30.

During Early Voting, registered voters can vote at any polling location in their county. Voters should check their county election websites for more information, as each county organizes their own polling place schedule.

“We encourage Texas voters to make a plan to vote and participate in our democracy. Early voting has been expanded by a week to allow for safer voting options during the COVID 19 pandemic,” said Grace Chimene, President of the League of Women Voters of Texas. “Vote safe and vote early to avoid the crowds and lines on November 3rd.”

This is the first election without straight party ticket voting. It is more important than ever, election officials say, to learn about the candidates on the ballot. The nonpartisan Voters’ Guide is available in a printable format in English and Spanish and on the interactive VOTE411.org platform. Voters can use these tools to compare candidates, select who they plan to vote for, and print personalized ballots to bring to the polls.

The League of Women Voters has posted information Texans may need to cast ballots as informed, confident voters and is available on the League website: lwvtexas.org.

Voters encountering problems at the polls should call the Election Protection Hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683).

Election information and updates will continue to be posted on MyHighPlains.com, your Local Election HQ.

Early voting locations and times are available on pottercountyvotes.com and randallcounty.com.

More from MyHighPlains.com: