Record numbers for early voting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As of Friday, nearly 43.5% of registered voters have cast a ballot in Potter County.

According to Potter County Elections Administrator Melynn Huntley, that is more than 25,000 voters.

We are within 10% of the all-in vote for 2016.

In Randall County where there are more exact numbers, as of Thursday, there were nearly 60% of voters casting their ballots early. That was done with the most recent data available.

Compare that to 2016 when 50% of voters cast their votes early.

