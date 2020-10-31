AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As of Friday, nearly 43.5% of registered voters have cast a ballot in Potter County.
According to Potter County Elections Administrator Melynn Huntley, that is more than 25,000 voters.
We are within 10% of the all-in vote for 2016.
In Randall County where there are more exact numbers, as of Thursday, there were nearly 60% of voters casting their ballots early. That was done with the most recent data available.
Compare that to 2016 when 50% of voters cast their votes early.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Record numbers for early voting
- Power struggle escalates in El Paso as judge orders shutdown, but mayor & Texas Attorney General disagree
- ‘Hometown Heroes’ special on Nov. 8, honoring Veterans Day
- Maverick Boys & Girls Club hosts Halloween bash, Owens Corning gives $15,000
- The Locker Room: Games, scores for Oct. 30, 2020