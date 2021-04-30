Recent campaign finance reports for Amarillo mayoral candidates

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There are four candidates in the race for Mayor of Amarillo on Saturday’s ballot. Here is a look at each candidate’s most recent campaign finance report before the election.

Mayoral candidates are on the ballot in this order: Michael Hunt, Claudette Smith, Carl Karas, and incumbent Mayor Ginger Nelson.

They each filed their most recent campaign finance reports on April 23, eight days before the May 1 General Election. MyHighPlains.com went through each of those recent reports to learn more about the contributions made to each campaign.

According to Hunt’s April 23 campaign finance report, the total political contributions for this period are $6,015. Meanwhile, total political expenditures are $6,413.03, with no funds on hand.

Hunt’s campaign reported $5,015 in monetary political contributions. The largest contributors were: Chip and Michael Hunt: $2,800, Craig Gualtiere: $1,000, and Jon Winsette: $500.

The campaign also reported $1,000 of non-monetary (in-kind) political contributions from Tom Warren for a digital ad.

The second candidate on the mayoral ballot is Claudette Smith. According to the campaign finance report filed on April 23, total contributions are $36,134.30 for this period. Meanwhile, total political expenditures are $39,254.42 for the same period, with $3,220.85 on hand.

Smith’s campaign reported $3,634.30 in monetary political contributions. The largest contributors were: Oscar Gamboa for a total of $2,000, and Buffalo Towing, $1,000.

The campaign also reported $32,500 in non-monetary political contributions. The largest in-kind contributors were: Rick Parsley: total of $12,000 for multimedia, advertising and media, Lucy Lopez: $5,500 for Media: A/V Editing, and Jimmy Campbell: $3,800 for labor for sign and delivery installation.

Third on the ballot in the race for mayor is Carl Karas. Karas’ most recent campaign finance report filed April 23 showed no political contributions, expenditures, or funds on hand.

Finally, on April 23, incumbent Mayor Ginger Nelson’s campaign reported total political contributions of $46,800 for the period. Total political expenditures for the same period total $151,982.40, with $85,516.18 on hand.

Nelson’s campaign reported $39,600 in monetary political contributions. The largest contributors were: Dean Morrison: $5,000, BEEF-PAC: $2,500, Julie and Greg Mitchell: $2,000, and Perry Williams: $2,000.

The campaign also reported $7,200 of in-kind political contributions. The largest in-kind contributors were: Nelson & Nelson, P.C.: $4,200 for office space and Choice Media: $3,000 for digital billboard advertising.

Campaign finance reports are available to the public on the City of Amarillo’s website for all four mayoral candidates for each reporting period.

Campaign finance reports are also available each candidate running for Amarillo City Council here.