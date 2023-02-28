FILE – “I Voted” stickers are displayed at a polling place in Cheyenne, Wyo. on Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert, File)

Update (1:50 p.m.)

In a response to MyHighPlains.com, officials with the city of Amarillo said that Ray White has not contacted the city of Amarillo to withdraw from the May 2023 election. Officials said the last day to withdraw a name for a place on the ballot was Feb. 24.

Because of this, White’s name will remain on the ballot for the Place One City Councilmember seat on the Amarillo City Council.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ray White, a candidate for place one on the Amarillo City Council, announced Tuesday that he is dropping out of the race.

When MyHighPlains.com reached out to White, White confirmed that he was dropping out of the race, but provided no other details surrounding the reason.

MyHighPlains.com has reached out to the city of Amarillo to confirm that White has officially been removed from the Place One ballot and this story will be updated if the city returns the request for comment.

With White bowing out of the race, the Place One Councilmember race is expected to have the following candidates on the May 2023 ballot:

Margie Gonzales;

Kelsey Richardson;

Josh Craft;

Sherie Wood;

Dean Crump;

Chip Hunt;

Ray White.

For a look at what the rest of the ballot will look like in the May 2023 election, click here.