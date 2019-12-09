Randall County Sheriff to not seek re-election

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall County Sheriff Joel Richardson has announced he will not be seeking re-election.

Sheriff Richardson made that announcement on the Randall County Sheriff Office’s Facebook page today.

Sheriff Richardson said he has been with RCSO for the past 45 years, the last 20 years as sheriff.

He said in part:

I have enjoyed serving the people of Texas on the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement for the last 12 and a half years and as the Presiding Officer for the past eight and a half years. I appreciate the confidence of Governor Greg Abbott as he has now appointed me to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles Board. I will continue to serve on that board and as your Sheriff until December 31, 2020. During my time as Sheriff, I have witnessed many challenges and changes in law enforcement. I have tried to the best of my ability to rise and meet those challenges to grow the Randall County Sheriff’s Office into a modern, professional law enforcement agency. Most of all, I thank the people of Randall County for allowing me the opportunity to serve such a great citizenry. The employees, past and present, have been such a great blessing with their dedication to serving. I hope I have served this community in a way that brings honor and glory to the Lord. Randall County Sheriff Joel Richardson

After much thought and prayer, I have decided not to seek re-election for the office of Sheriff of Randall County. It… Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 9, 2019

