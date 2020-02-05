Randall County Sheriff, 4th Precinct Constable weigh in on ‘urgent’ letter in which sheriff endorses constable’s challenger

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Both Randall County Sheriff Joel Richardson and 4th Precinct Constable, Chris Johnson, weighed in after the Sheriff released a letter this weekend.

It started on Saturday when Sheriff Richardson’s letter surfaced on a campaign page for Paula Hicks, Johnson’s opponent in the race for 4th Precinct constable.

Sheriff Richardson said he wrote the letter over an urgent concern, citing several complaints against Johnson. The letter reads in part:

“In my opinion, because of his actions under the authority of the office of the constable, constable Johnson is a danger to the citizens of Randall County. Furthermore, he is a liability to the taxpayers of Randall County.” Randall County Sheriff, Joel Richardson

Sheriff Richardson went on to say constable Johnson should not be reelected because of his interactions with the public.

The sheriff specifically noted an instance in which constable Johnson was allegedly in pursuit of a vehicle outside of his jurisdiction in Potter County, claiming he struck a citizen’s vehicle and damaged a county vehicle.

“There are just some people in this world who don’t need a badge, and it’s my opinion and he is one of them,” Sheriff Richardson added. “He’s badge heavy and heavy-handed with the public and he doesn’t give a good representation of law enforcement in our county.”

“One thing I would like to make clear that his letter has lies and deceit in them, half-truths,” 4th Precinct Constable, Chris Johnson

For his part, constable Johnson said the incidents the sheriff outlined happened before he was elected back in 2016. He said it is all about politics.

“One thing I would like to make clear that his letter has lies and deceit in them, half-truths,” Johnson said. “When I ran against my opponent, his employee, which is the same opponent that I have today, why didn’t he bring that up in 2015? If he was so concerned about all this, why wouldn’t he bring it up? And he didn’t. So in the race, I beat my opponent by my credentials.”

Sheriff Richardson said Johnson does not work for the Randall County Sheriff’s Office and any complaints should be directed to the constable.

Johnson, however, tells MyHighPlains he has not received any complaints about his behavior. Johnson said despite the fallout, he will continue to serve the citizens of Randall County.

The race for constable precinct four will be in the Republican primary on March 3. Early voting begins Feb. 18.

Watch Constable Johnson’s full interview below:

Watch Sheriff Richardson’s full interview below:

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to hear from Paula Hicks, candidate for Randall County Constable Precinct 4.

