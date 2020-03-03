Randall County Primary votes risen since 2016, election officials say

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This year Randall County voters have cast more than 11,000 votes during early voting for this year’s primary election.

Shannon Lackey, the Randall County Elections Administrator, said this year’s 2020 primary election almost went toe to toe with the 2016 primary but on the last day the voters turned up and turned out.

Although the turnout was good, Lackey said many are still confused about the laws concerning voting.

If you did not cast your ballot this election, here are a few reminders for next time.

There are no electronic devices allowed, no electioneering meaning you are wearing a candidate’s name inside a polling place.

“It is actually law it is texas election code you may not possess anything within 100 feet of the front door or inside the polling place of course for or against any candidate,” Lackey explained.

Lackey also suggests people study who their voting for and even make a cheat sheet of a voters guide with candidates you have studied for.

That sheet must be on paper since electronics are not allowed in the booth.

If they are not registered to vote yet there is still time to make your vote count in the next election.

You can either go to a polling site and register or even mail one in.

