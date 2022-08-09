CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Tuesday’s meeting of the Randall County Commissioners’ Court, the court approved a proposed tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year, coming in at a 6.1% decrease in the overall tax rate from the 2021 rate.

According to officials from Randall County, the court approved a 2022 rate of $0.41713, consisting of a maintenance and operations rate of $0.36763 and a debt rate of $0.04950. This comes after Randall County had a rate of $0.44421 in 2021, consisting of a maintenance and operations rate of $0.39650 and a debt rate of $0.04771.

Officials from Randall County said this decrease in the rate was caused by the overall increase of property values throughout the county. Christy Dyer, the judge in Randall County, said she hopes this decrease in the tax rates offsets some of the increased costs Randall County citizens have seen in the market value of their homes.

“Growth in Randall County has been a huge blessing for Randall County. But it also comes with its struggles,” Dyer said. “We need additional infrastructure for our roads, we need additional firemen (and) we need additional sheriff’s deputies as we grow. But, what we’ve realized is we have to grow within our budget, just like you have to at your home.”

Dyer said she expects that the county will add deputies, fire department staff and road improvements as the year progresses. But she stressed the importance in decreasing the overall tax rate for Randall County residents.

“Finding the balance in the budget, but still providing relief to the citizens through their tax rate, has been the goal of the commissioners’ court through this entire budget process,” she said.

Randall County officials said that the county will host a public hearing on the 2022 proposed tax rate during the meeting on Aug. 23. The Randall County Commissioners’ Court is expected to vote on the 2022 tax rate during the Sept. 13 meeting.