Randall County gearing up for November election

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Holding elections during a pandemic certainly poses its challenges, but Randall County is already gearing up for November.

While there was some concern about whether poll workers would be in short supply because of COVID-19, that is not the case in Randall County.

“I’m getting emails from people that are putting their name and wanting to know what’s required to be an election worker. I just hope I have a spot for everybody that wants to work for this election,” Randall County Elections Administrator Shannon Lackey said.

Lackey said elections judges are still on board and poll workers, of all ages, are still volunteering.

“So we are in full-blown election mode around here,” Lackey added. “We’ve barely had a breather since the runoff so we we don’t have to worry about getting back in gear.”

Lackey said the same COVID-19 precautions are still in place from the primary run-off, and as of now, they have plenty of protective gloves, stylus pens, and more.

She said the Randall County Elections Administration treats each election the same and they are doing all they can to prepare for the presidential election in November, even while facing the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19.

“This is 2020, which seems to be my metaphor for anything that goes astray right now, and so none of us know what COVID is going to look like, what our area is going to look like after school starts,” said Lackey. “So we’re doing everything that we can right now to prepare for October and November but it’s just, it’s a waiting game.”

Lackey also said while there are concerns about the United States Postal Service and mail-in ballots, she has faith they will go above and beyond in Randall County, just like they always have.

“There are some states that are going entirely mail ballot for this election. Again, unprecedented times. They don’t even know what to expect with that,” said Lackey. “Yes, our numbers are going to be higher with mail ballots, but I feel very comfortable that our our postal service will do everything that they can, like they always have to make sure that everyone’s ballots get here.”

The U.S.P.S. sent a warning letter to the Texas Secretary of State, among other states, warning that some mail-in ballots for the November election might not be received in time.

If you still need to register to vote or have recently moved, you still have time.

The last day to register is October 5. Early voting begins October 13.

Election Day is November 3.

