Randall County Commissioners prepare for COVID-19

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Commissioners held an emergency meeting to address COVID-19. Randall County today took questions compiled by elected officials from the county.

As far as testing is concerned, 19 tests have been done in Randall and Potter County for the virus, with all coming back as negative.

The county voted on several items such as deciding not to close county buildings if Canyon ISD decides to close, and will continue to provide services for residents unless due to weather.

They are also waiving Randall County employees’ $40 insurance co-pay for the next 90 days.

Commissioners decided to stop all non-essential travel until April 30, with exceptions to prisoner transports.

Judge Ernie Houdashell said that the input from the elected officials that came out today is key.

“These people are who really run Randall County. The people out here in these offices, elected officials, they are the face of Randall County and this court responds and this county judge responds and we do it immediately and as quickly as we can,” said Judge Houdashell. “I think they appreciate that. So that’s what it is. We appreciate their input because we rely on these folks every day to run this county.”

Judge Houdashell also mentioned that if employees need more sick time to remain home that the county does have a sick pool for them to tip into.

If the situation changes, commissioners will have emergency meetings as needed.

The Randall County Commissioners’ next scheduled meeting is on March 24 where they anticipate getting advice from legal counsel.

