CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Tuesday morning’s regular meeting, the Randall County Commissioner’s Court officially adopted the county’s 2022-23 budget and the fiscal year 2022 tax rate.

This comes after the court approved a 6.10% tax decrease for its proposed rate in early August. During Tuesday’s meeting, the court unanimously approved the proposed rate, which is $0.41713. The total rate consists of a maintenance and operations rate of $0.36763 and a debt rate of $0.04950, according to previous reports.

The approved 2022 rate of $0.41713 is compared to Randall County’s total rate of $0.44421, which consisted of a maintenance and operations rate of $0.39650 and a debt rate of $0.04771. However, the 2022 approved rate was reported as a 5.98% increase over the no new revenue tax rate of $0.39360.

“The bottom line is that the commissioner’s court has been very frugal with the citizens’ money,” Randall County Judge Christy Dyer said. “We take our job very seriously to be fiscally responsible.”

Dyer said despite the decrease in the tax rate, the county overall saw an increase in its budget, with the increased costs of goods and increases in salaries. However, an increase of property value in the county caused the county to be able to see an increase in property tax revenue.

Randall County expects to use this revenue towards the increased costs of goods, increasing salaries to be competitive as well as paying for road improvements and the equipment that accompanies that, Dyer said. Dyer stressed that the county did its best to keep the tax rate as low as possible, making adjustments but continuing to provide services to Randall County residents.