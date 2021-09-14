Randall County Commissioner’s Court holds public hearing on tax rate

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Commissioner’s Court held a meeting Tuesday morning to accept public comment and testimony, and take action to either adopt or reject its proposed 2021-2022 budget and tax rate.

According to a note by the court’s auditor and the meeting agenda:
M&O (Maintenance & Operations) Rate:  .39650
Debt Rate:   .04771
         Total Rate:   .44421

The proposed tax rate was a 0% increase from the current rate, and passed during the meeting.

The full budget can be read here.

