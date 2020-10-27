Randall County closes three early voting centers

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Election Administrator Shannon Lackey has announced that three early voting stations will be closed.
“After speaking with the Secretary of State yesterday, I have decided to close the SW Branch library, Comanche Trail Church of Christ, and the Justice Center in Canyon.” wrote Lackey in her announcement. “The Annex 4320 S Western and the Election Admin office, 1604 5th Ave. Canyon will remain open. “
They Secretary of State, Lackey continued, advised her to consider the safety of poll workers while still maintaining the opportunity for voters to cast a ballot.
Information on early voting, voter registration, and the incoming Election Day can be found here at Your Local Election HQ.
