Randall County closes three early voting centers

An early voting sign at the Dave Wells Community Center in North Memphis.

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Election Administrator Shannon Lackey has announced that three early voting stations will be closed.

“After speaking with the Secretary of State yesterday, I have decided to close the SW Branch library, Comanche Trail Church of Christ, and the Justice Center in Canyon.” wrote Lackey in her announcement. “The Annex 4320 S Western and the Election Admin office, 1604 5th Ave. Canyon will remain open. “

They Secretary of State, Lackey continued, advised her to consider the safety of poll workers while still maintaining the opportunity for voters to cast a ballot.

Information on early voting, voter registration, and the incoming Election Day can be found here at Your Local Election HQ.

More from MyHighPlains.com: