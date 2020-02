AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A town hall hosted by the Raise Your Hand Texas Foundation is in Amarillo tonight.

It was called “For the Future,” and is part of a statewide series focusing on public education ahead of the 2020 primary this March.

This town hall was for House Districts 86 and 87.

The unopposed incumbent candidates for these races are District 86 Representative John Smithee and District 87 Representative Four Price.