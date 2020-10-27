countdown
QUIZ: Who can vote in elections — and what documents do you need to take to the ballots?

by: Russell Falcon

Posted: / Updated:

A voting booth. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Do you know the requirements and rules for voting eligibility?

As voters head to the polls for Election Day, it’s a great time to know who can vote and what it takes to do it.

Want to study up before you take the quiz? Check out our voter guide.

Take the voting quiz below:

Can’t see the quiz on your device? Tap here.

Follow KXAN’s daily election coverage by making us Your Local Election Headquarters.

