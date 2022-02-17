AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Both candidates for 181st District Court Judge said their campaign signs have been disappearing. At the center of a video circulating on social media, which is causing a stir.

On Thursday, incumbent Judge Titiana Frausto‘s campaign’s Facebook page posted what looks like a security video. It shows someone in a pickup with a sign for her opponent, Todd Hatter, on the side. In the video, that person removes Frausto’s sign, tossing it in the dumpster.

Frausto tells MyHighPlains.com this video is one instance of her signs disappearing, but there is another side to this.

Hatter said the business gave him permission to put his signs up where the video was taken and the business also permitted him, he claims, to remove his opponent’s campaign signs.

He has a letter he said proves they gave him that permission.

Frausto said she also received a letter from that same business saying she could remove her opponent’s campaign signs.

When asked if he removed Frausto’s sign in the video, Hatter said: “The signs were removed by Hatter campaign, absolutely.”

He went on to say, “I’ve seen some posts about missing signs all over town. Well, I’m missing signs too. Who knows? Panhandle wind? Theft? I don’t know. It could be anything.”

Judge Frausto said, “Even with being told you have permission to take your candidates, another candidate’s sign down, I would never do something like that. We are held to a higher standard. And we should treat each other with respect and with dignity. And so that’s just something I would have never done. There’s enough space for all of us to have our signs there and for voters in the community to decide who they’re going to cast their vote for.”

MyHighPlains.com reached out to the business where that footage was taken to ask what permission they granted and to whom. They said no comment.

Both candidates also made their cases for why they should be elected.

“The Office of the judiciary is, we are held to a high standard. I conduct myself with honesty, with integrity. I want to be a good representation for the members of this community,” said Judge Frausto.

Hatter said, “I hate politics. I think the public in general, kind of despises politics. We want transparency. We want to know what happened in our cases. These cases are about our property, our children, our labs, criminal cases are about our very freedom.”

He continued, “My promise to the voters. There’ll be no politics. There’ll be no favors. Decisions that flow will not be impacted by political connections, race or money.”

Frausto and Hatter are the only two candidates on the ballot for this position in the Republican primary.

Early voting is underway now. Election day is Tuesday, March 1.