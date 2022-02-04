AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Although the design has shifted away from neon yellow, the policies noted on the graphic announcing the latest planned protest from a local group were familiar.

Set to be hosted outside a Feb. 4 event in which Texas Governor Greg Abbott will attend a political fundraiser at the Amarillo Civic Center, the groups Panhandle Texans for Medical Choice and Health Freedom of Lubbock announced their intention to gather and call for another state legislative Special Session.

“Come Out, Peacefully Rally,” read the poster once again freckling social media comments, “Protest & Demand The Governor Call A 4th Special Session To Finish The Work Of The 87th Legislative Session.”

Specifically, the announcement lists the priorities the groups are expected to call on state legislators to address in this additional session:

“Ban Vaccine Mandates & Medical Tyranny”

“Ban Gender Modification In Children”

“Address CRT & Sexual Grooming In Schools”

“End Human Trafficking”

“Protect Our Border”

“Higher Penalties For Election Fraud”

While the specifics of how the groups wish for legislators to handle many of those topics remain unclear, a release from the Panhandle Texans for Medical Choice went into depth on the intended protest regarding vaccine regulations – a subject that has been the group’s staple.

“Panhandle Texans For Medical Choice and Health Freedom of Lubbock appreciates the Governor signing Executive Order GA-40 on 10/11/2021,” said the group, “However, since the signing of Executive Order GA-40, Texas has failed to properly enforce the executive order and many companies in Texas have ignored the executive order.”

The claim from the group, according to the release, was based on Tyson Foods’ requirement for its US employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

MyHighPlains.com has compiled the latest updates on vaccination mandates, as well as the other legislative priorities listed, in order to provide an overview of how those topics were approached during the 87th Legislative Session.

Vaccination requirements, Texas and the US

Multiple court battles are ongoing, both on the federal and the state level, regarding who, when and where a person may be required to have a COVID-19 vaccination.

As of Jan. 13, 2022, members of the National Guard and the armed forces were under a federal requirement for the COVID-19 vaccine, and the Supreme Court said that it would allow a vaccine mandate to be enforced for nearly all healthcare workers in the country. While the Supreme Court said it would stop a federal mandate for workers in larger private businesses to be vaccinated for COVID-19, no restrictions for whether or not individual private businesses put a mandate in place were issued.

Meanwhile, even though Governor Abbott’s GA-40 said, “No entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine by any individual…” it was unclear if the order would also legally bind private businesses, instead of only governmental entities.

What about the other priorities?

While the published graphic regarding the protest mentioned other priorities upon which the groups have focused, the official release from the Panhandle Texans for Medical Choice did not go into depth outside of the vaccination mandate concerns. However, MyHighPlains.com has continued to cover the latest developments regarding Texas state law and those topics:

via Panhandle Texans for Medical Choice Facebook

Many of the priorities listed on the announcement graphic had bills proposed and often passed during the 2021 legislative session. Specific policy proposals from the protesting groups regarding those topics have yet to be seen.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.