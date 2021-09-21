Pro-veteran initiative authored by Rep. Ronny Jackson passes House Floor

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) announced a legislative package with pro-veteran language authored by him has passed the U.S. House of Representatives on the night of Sept. 20 by a vote of 423-0.

The office said Jackson reauthorized and extended the Communities Helping Invest through Property and Improvements Needed for Veterans (CHIP IN) Act, which passed the House Floor as part of a larger package, the Department of Veterans Affairs Expiring Authorities Act of 2021.

“Nearly a quarter of all veterans return from military careers to live in rural areas, including many communities in TX-13. Yet, too often, VA facilities in rural areas are not prioritized for modernization projects. My language helps address this issue by allowing the VA to accept donations from non-federal entities for major construction projects. I am grateful to my colleagues, and the House Veterans Affairs Committee staff, for working with me to pass this important legislation”, the congressman said.

Congressmen Jackson’s office explained Congress first passed the CHIP IN Act in 2016 as a pilot program to encourage public-private partnerships for VA construction projects. They said out of the five projects authorized by the program, only two have been approved. In a press release the office stated that legislation introduced by Jackson will extend the program for five more years and require the VA to submit a report to Congress to ensure oversight and transparency.