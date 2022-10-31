AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Elections Administration is clearing the air after discovering and fixing an issue last week with the printed vote record for one race on the ballot.

“On Friday, we found a very small issue where people who had voted, they saw their paper vote record, their receipt, and the name for the Texas Supreme Court Place 9 was not the name that it was supposed to be,” said Melynn Huntley, the Potter County elections administrator. “What we discovered was that it is tabulated correctly, that when they voted for the Republican candidate in that race, their votes went to that Republican candidate.”

Huntley said they immediately went in protocol, contacting the Texas Secretary of State.

“They had us fix the issue, and retest the ballot with both party chairs present,” she continued. “And then we deployed the replacement equipment and had it all up and running by Saturday morning.”

According to Huntley the issue was due to a human error.

Christy Benge, the deputy elections administrator for Potter County, said when she first created the ballot, she used the opponent’s name in the primary. Once she received an official list from the State, she changed the name in the top section, which tabulates the votes.

“And then down below here, when you first put in the name, it populates it for you,” said Benge, while displaying the ballot software. “But when you make a change here, it does not automatically make the change and we did not catch the change down at the bottom. And this is for the Touch Duo printed vote records or the paper receipt only.”

Huntley reiterated the votes were still correct, and only the paper printout was wrong.

“So the vote is exactly as the voter voted it on screen. We were able to satisfy the attorneys at Texas Secretary of State,” Huntley said. “They totally agree that we are just fine and everybody that voted last week, their votes counted as they were supposed to.”

She said they believe in transparency and want to be open and honest about what happened.

“Since we have started addressing this, there is some misinformation that is out there. We have voters who are calling and they’re afraid that their vote didn’t count, or that, you know, it didn’t count as they had written it and that is not true,” Huntley added. “We’ve substantiated this with the Texas Secretary of State with all of our records with both party chairs. So we just want to assure voters that it was a small issue, and it has been addressed.”

According to Huntley, the voting equipment worked exactly like it was supposed to.