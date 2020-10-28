President Trump’s campaign website hacked in cryptocurrency scam

WEST SALEM, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 27: President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the LaCrosse Fairgrounds Speedway on October 27, 2020 in West Salem, Wisconsin. A recent polling average has Trump trailing former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by about 7 points in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Hackers took control of President Trump’s campaign website Tuesday evening.

A message on Donaldjtrump.com read “this site was seized” with seals from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice.

Tim Murtaugh, the director of communications for the campaign, issued the following statement Tuesday:

Earlier this evening, the Trump campaign website was defaced and we are working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack. There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site. The website has been restored.

It wasn’t immediately clear who took control of the site, leaving a message riddled in spelling errors that started by accusing the president of spreading false news and then added a cryptocurrency account for donations.

Chris Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, tweeted:

Like I said yesterday, website defacements are noise. Don’t fall for these attempts designed to distract, sensationalize, and confuse. Ultimately they’re trying to undermine your confidence in our voting process.

The site appeared to go offline briefly before being restored.

