President Trump Urges Supporters To Vote Twice

(NBC News) President Trump heads to Pennsylvania Thursday, fresh from North Carolina on Wednesday, where he continued to claim without proof fraud in mail voting, urging residents to vote twice.

“Let them send it in and let them go vote and if their systems as good as they say it is, then obviously they won’t be able to vote,” Mr. Trump said.

His comments were backed up by Attorney General William Barr, speaking with CNN in Washington.

“Fraud and coercion, is reckless and dangerous. And people are playing with fire,” Barr said.

Joe Biden, meanwhile, will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin to do the one thing President Trump didn’t do there: Meet with the family of Jacob Blake.

Blake’s police shooting touched off riots and civil unrest, turning Kenosha into the latest focal point on police reform.

A new Fox poll shows Mr. Biden with an eight point lead over Mr. Trump in Wisconsin among likely voters.

