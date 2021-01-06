President Trump calls Sen. Cornyn ‘weak and ineffective’

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, listens during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, July 27, 2020, to highlight the new Republican coronavirus aid package. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – As Congress convenes to certify electoral votes, President Trump called out those who say they will not object Wednesday.

Texas Senator John Cornyn was among various Republicans who have publicly stated they will not object to the results of the 2020 election, a move that caught the attention of the President.

President Trump tweeted that Cornyn, Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnel and Sen. John Thune were ‘weak and ineffective’

I hope the Democrats, and even more importantly, the weak and ineffective RINO section of the Republican Party, are looking at the thousands of people pouring into D.C. They won’t stand for a landslide election victory to be stolen. @senatemajldr @JohnCornyn @SenJohnThune — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2021

The tweet came after Cornyn released a letter in which he praised President Trump and his administration but acknowledged that he would not object on Wednesday.

“Every lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign has failed to change the outcome,” Cornyn wrote. “And multiple states have conducted recounts to confirm the results – in Georgia, three times. So, unless substantial, new evidence is present during the challenges to each state’s ballots, I will not object to the certification of that state’s election results back on unproven allegations.”

The Junior Senator from Texas, Ted Cruz however, was on the opposing side and has publicly rallied others to object.

Cruz called for a commission of Senators, House members and Justices to be formed to investigate the allegations during his objection Wednesday afternoon.

It was a move that Cornyn did not fault his colleagues from trying.

“Members of Congress are entitled to vote any way they wish and are accountable to their constituents for that vote, but a vote not to certify the electoral votes of a state based on an emergency audit is designed to fail is not a cote on the merits. It is not a vote based on evidence.” Cornyn wrote.

See the full letter from Sen. Cornyn here: