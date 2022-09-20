AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Potter County Elections Administrator’s office, voters in the Amarillo area will be able to try the new “Verity Duo” voting equipment on Wednesday before it’s employed for use in the November General Election.

The “Verity Duo” voting system, according to Potter County elections officials, will offer “the efficiency and accuracy of technology combined with the accountability of paper.” Voters using the system will be able to see their choices on paper before casting their vote, and officials noted that the voter-verified record will be read by a precinct scanner and backed up with voter-approved paper.

According to the Hart Intercivic website, Hart InterCivic’s Verity Duo system is used to mark ballots, combining touchscreen voting with a thermal printer system. Voters can use the touchscreen display on the ballot marking device to make their choices, then are able to review the votes recorded on their ballots. After reviewing their choices, voters can print their ballot and then can insert the paper into a separate scanner to complete casting their vote. Other counties around Texas, such as Hood County, have also reported using the Verity Duo system.

Voters were invited by elections officials to try out the new equipment on Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Potter County Ticket Office, the Randall County Annex, and the Randall County Election Offices.

