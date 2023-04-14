AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a Friday announcement, ProtestPRAD.com said that the 2023 Property Tax Valuation Protest Package is available, offering homeowners in Potter and Randall Counties the opportunity to protest their Notice of Appraised Value for the 2023 tax year.

“Most homeowners dread opening their Property Tax Valuation notices,” said James Land, managing member at ProtestPRAD.com, “and many don’t know that there is a way to protest the valuation. That’s where we can help.”

The notices for Property Tax Valuation are expected to start showing up in homeowners’ mailboxes this weekend, said the organization. According to the Texas Comptroller’s Office, taxable property is appraised in Texas at market value as of Jan. 1., and Notices of Appraisal Value are sent around April 1 for residences.

ProtestPRAD.com contended that homeowners should protest their Property Tax Valuations because it is likely that the homes were appraised en masse by their appraisal districts, which the Comptroller’s Office said determine the values of all taxable property within their county boundaries.

“Appraisal Districts increase values. But when housing markets soften, they may be reluctant to reduce Property Tax Valuations accordingly,” said ProtestPRAD.com’s Randy Astle, “With that in mind, homeowners should consider the option of filing a protest.”

Officials with ProtestPRAD.com said that the protest process usually takes until six to eight weeks after the filing deadline to be completed. As noted by the Comptroller’s Office, that deadline is usually May 15, or 30 days from the date the notice was delivered.

While not every homeowner who files will have their Property Tax Valuation reduced, ProtestPRAD.com said that homeowners who never protest may be missing out on the possibility. The protest pricing is divided into two tiers, each with different costs, including:

Tier One has a cost of $150 and is for any property valued at $750,000 or less; and

Tier Two has a cost of 1% of the Property Tax Market Value Reduction.

Further, the organization said if a homeowner declines any reduction that the appraisal district offers and pursues an in-person hearing, there will be an extra $300 charge for ProtestPRAD.com to represent them.

According to information from the Potter-Randall Appraisal District, the accuracy of the appraisals is very important – not only for following laws set by the Texas Constitution but because school district funding is reduced if a school district’s property values are found to be below the actual market value. Property owners can protest if they believe their valuation is inaccurate, even if they didn’t receive a notice, so long as it is done before the deadline. Other information and services from the Potter-Randall Appraisal District can be found online.

More information about property taxes in Texas can be found on the Comptroller’s Office website, and further information about ProtestPRAD.com’s services can be found on its website.