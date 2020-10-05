Potter, Randall Counties see increase in poll worker interest this election

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Local election administrators are gearing up to help keep you safe at the polls. What about the election workers? Despite the coronavirus, the level of interest to help at the polls keeps growing in Randall and Potter counties.

“Absolutely we have seen more of an interest than in past elections,” Elections Administrator with Potter County, Melynn Huntley said. “That’s the best position to be in.”

Although there is a higher interest to work the polls, Huntley said she has seen a decrease of interest from elderly residents.

“A typical poll worker is over 70 years of age, which we know is a higher risk category,” Huntley explained. “So, for the most part, several of them have told us graciously ‘no.’ Others have said per their doctor’s orders, they’d like to pass on this election.”

Randall County Elections Administrator Shannon Lackey said they have seen more interest to help at the polls from all ages.

“We have election judges over the age of 65 that aren’t batting an eye and they are here to help, ” Lacked added.

Huntley said this election year, Potter County is relying on a number of student election workers to help out while gaining election experience.

“We’ve had five high schools respond with students who are interested in working in this election,” Huntley said. “They know how to use technology almost second nature to them but as much as anything else they get probably the best lesson on civics they could possibly have.”

Both Lackey and Huntley say there will be several sanitation guidelines put in place for election workers to follow. In Potter County, election workers are required to wear their masks and election workers in Randall county are encouraged but not required.

If you’d like to volunteer to work an election, click here.

More from MyHighPlains.com: