AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter and Randall county election offices released the unofficial voting totals after Saturday’s Election Day.

According to unofficial results from the election administration offices in the two counties, more than 25,500 Potter and Randall County residents voted in this particular election.

Potter County reported that 7,781 people voted in this election, which is around 14.71% of registered voters. In Randall County, 17,724 people voted in this election, according to unofficial results, which is around 19.53% of registered voters. According to previous reports from MyHighPlains.com, 16,195 residents voted early, 4,842 from Potter County and 11,353 from Randall County.

According to previous reports, Saturday’s election results included a projected win from Cole Stanley as Amarillo’s new Mayor, as well as Don Tipps and Tom Scherlen being projected to win each of their respective Amarillo City Council races. Two run-offs are expected to occur in city of Amarillo races, including Josh Craft and Dean Crump for Place One, and Les Simpson and Claudette Smith for Place Four.