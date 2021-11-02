Potter, Randall counties report initial Election Day turnout

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Potter County and Randall County Election Administration offices are reporting initial Election Day turnout numbers as voting still continues in the two counties.

As of 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Melynn Huntley, the elections administrator at Potter County, is reporting that 1,662 individuals have voted on Election Day. This comes after the county reported 2,012 individuals took advantage of early voting within the county this year. A total of 1,209 mail-in ballots were also reported as being requested and 772 have been reported as received, as of the end of early voting.

As of 3:02 p.m. Tuesday, Shannon Lackey, the elections administrator at Randall County, is reporting that 3,082 individuals have voted on Election Day. This comes after the county reported 4,386 individuals took advantage of early voting within the county this year. A total of 2,2124 mail-in ballots were also reported as being requested and 1,412 have been reported as received, as of the end of early voting.

Individuals in the two counties are still able to vote in the 2021 election through 7 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 2). Here are the locations in the two counties where individuals can vote on various measures, including potential additions to the Texas Constitution and the city of Amarillo’s tax rate for the 2021-22 fiscal year:

Potter County:

Wesley Community Center, northwest entrance at 1615 S. Roberts;

Bushland Fire Station No. One, 17600 Indian Hill Rd.;

Second Baptist Church, Family Life Center at 417 S. Buchanan;

United Citizens Forum, 901 N. Hayden;

Casey Carpet One, 3500 I-40 West Frontage Rd.;

Amarillo Auto Supply and Off Road, 3601 Amarillo Blvd.;

Trinity Baptist Church, east entrance at 1601 I-40 West;

Chaparral Hills Church, southwest entrance at 4000 W. Cherry;

Discovery Center, southwest entrance at 1200 Streit Dr.;

Kids Inc., Mary E. Bivins Room at 2201 SW 27th;

Hillside Christian Church NW, 600 Tascosa Rd.;

Highland Park ISD Administration Building; 15300 E. Amarillo Blvd.;

Lighthouse Baptist Church, 5631 Pavillard;

Pride Home Center, 3503 NE 24th.

Randall County:

The Cowboy Church, 8827 S. Washington;

Comanche Trail Church of Christ, 2700 E. 34th;

Randall County Justice Center, 2309 Russell Long Blvd. in Canyon;

Southwest Church of Christ, 4515 Cornell;

Redeemer Christian Church, 3701 S. Soncy;

Southwest Branch Library, 6801 W. 45th Ave.;

Journey Church, 9711 FM 2186;

Arden Road Baptist, 6701 Arden Rd.;

Central Baptist Church, 1601 SW 58th;

Oasis Southwest Baptist Church, 8201 Canyon Dr.;

Randall County Annex, 4320 S. Western;

The Summit, 2008 12th Ave. in Canyon;

Coulter Road Baptist Church, 4108 S. Coulter.

For more Election 2021 coverage, visit MyHighPlains.com.