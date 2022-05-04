AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Potter and Randall counties released information regarding how many residents participated in early voting for the upcoming May 7 Special Election.
According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, voters across the state voted on two constitutional amendments surrounding property taxes. Residents from Potter and Randall counties also made their voices heard on either the four propositions from the Amarillo Independent School District or the Canyon ISD special board election.
According to data from Potter and Randall counties, a total of 7,593 residents in the two counties participated in early voting, with 2,179 from Potter County and 5,414 from Randall County.
Here is a day-by-day breakdown of how many Potter and Randall county residents voted on each day of early voting:
Potter County on April 25
- Total: 166
- Santa Fe Building: 65
- Casey Carpet One: 47
- Tri-State Fairgrounds: 10
- Northwest Library: 24
- Cornerstone Outreach: 20
Randall County on April 25
- Total: 359
- Randall County Election Administration Office: 33
- Randall County Annex: 116
- Randall County Justice Center: 55
- Southwest Branch Library: 121
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 34
Potter County on April 26
- Total: 174
- Santa Fe Building: 57
- Casey Carpet One: 58
- Tri-State Fairgrounds: 15
- Northwest Library: 34
- Cornerstone Outreach: 10
Randall County on April 26
- Total: 457
- Randall County Election Administration Office: 37
- Randall County Annex: 157
- Randall County Justice Center: 54
- Southwest Branch Library: 170
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 39
Potter County on April 27
- Total: 243
- Santa Fe Building: 74
- Casey Carpet One: 75
- Tri-State Fairgrounds: 10
- Northwest Library: 57
- Cornerstone Outreach: 27
Randall County on April 27
- Total: 634
- Randall County Election Administration Office: 48
- Randall County Annex: 243
- Randall County Justice Center: 84
- Southwest Branch Library: 211
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 48
Potter County on April 28
- Total: 212
- Santa Fe Building: 81
- Casey Carpet One: 55
- Tri-State Fairgrounds: Three
- Northwest Library: 53
- Cornerstone Outreach: 20
Randall County on April 28
- Total: 614
- Randall County Election Administration Office: 44
- Randall County Annex: 197
- Randall County Justice Center: 71
- Southwest Branch Library: 235
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 67
Potter County on April 29
- Total: 336
- Santa Fe Building: 119
- Casey Carpet One: 108
- Tri-State Fairgrounds: 15
- Northwest Library: 58
- Cornerstone Outreach: 36
Randall County on April 29
- Total: 751
- Randall County Election Administration Office: 33
- Randall County Annex: 237
- Randall County Justice Center: 111
- Southwest Branch Library: 291
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 79
Potter County on May 2
- Total: 355
- Santa Fe Building: 148
- Casey Carpet One: 102
- Tri-State Fairgrounds: Nine
- Northwest Library: 76
- Cornerstone Outreach: 20
Randall County on May 2
- Total: 875
- Randall County Election Administration Office: 56
- Randall County Annex: 351
- Randall County Justice Center: 72
- Southwest Branch Library: 328
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 68
Potter County on May 3
- Total: 693
- Santa Fe Building: 306
- Casey Carpet One: 200
- Tri-State Fairgrounds: 10
- Northwest Library: 120
- Cornerstone Outreach: 57
Randall County on May 3
- Total: 1,724
- Randall County Election Administration Office: 113
- Randall County Annex: 730
- Randall County Justice Center: 159
- Southwest Branch Library: 583
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 139
Both Potter and Randall counties also reported the number of mail ballots as well as the number of Federal Post Card Applications (FPCA) each county received.
Potter County
- Mail Ballots Requested: 1,299
- Mail Ballots Received: 843
- FPCA’s Requested: Two
- FPCA’s Received: Zero
Randall County
- Mail Ballots Requested: 2,452
- Mail Ballots Received: 1,521
- FPCA’s Requested: 13
- FPCA’s Received: Two
Where can I vote in this special election?
In Potter County, residents are able to vote in the following locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday:
- Bushland Fire Station No. 1, Truck Bays, 17600 Indian Hill Rd. in Bushland
- Casey Carpet One, Main Entrance, 3500 I-40 West Frontage Rd.
- Santa Fe Building, North Entrance, Ticket Office, 900 S. Polk St.
- Cornerstone Outreach, Fellowship Room, 1111 N. Buchanan
- Don Harrington Discovery Center, SW Entrance, Dry Lab, 1200 Streit Dr.
- Northwest Branch Library, Meeting Room, 6100 SW Ninth Ave.
- Kids Inc., MainEntrance, Mary E. Bivins Room, 2201 SE 27th Ave.
- Pride Home Center, Main Entrance, Center Back, 3503 NE 24th Ave.
- Tri-State Fairgrounds, Arched Gate No. 1, Commercial Exhibit Hall, 3301 SE 10th
- United Citizens Forum, Main Entrance, 901 N. Hayden St.
- Wesley Community Center, Senior Room, 1615 S. Roberts
- Second Baptist Church, Family Life Center, 419 N Buchanan
In Randall County, residents are able to vote in the following locations from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday:
- Arena of Life Church, 8827 S. Washington
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ, 2700 E. 34th
- Randall County Justice Center, 2309 Russell Long Blvd. in Canyon
- Southwest Church of Christ, 4515 Cornell
- Redeemer Christian Church, 3701 S. Soncy
- Southwest Branch Library, 6801 W 45th Ave.
- Arden Road Baptist, 6701 Arden Rd.
- Central Baptist Church, 1601 SW 58th
- Oasis Southwest Baptist Church, 8201 Canyon Dr.
- Randall County Annex, 4320 S. Western
- The Summit, 2008 12th Ave. in Canyon
- Coulter Road Baptist Church, 4108 S. Coulter
- Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center, 4111 S. Georgia
For a look at the sample ballots in Potter and Randall counties to see the wording of the measures included on the upcoming ballot, visit the MyHighPlains.com website.