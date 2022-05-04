AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Potter and Randall counties released information regarding how many residents participated in early voting for the upcoming May 7 Special Election.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, voters across the state voted on two constitutional amendments surrounding property taxes. Residents from Potter and Randall counties also made their voices heard on either the four propositions from the Amarillo Independent School District or the Canyon ISD special board election.

According to data from Potter and Randall counties, a total of 7,593 residents in the two counties participated in early voting, with 2,179 from Potter County and 5,414 from Randall County.

Here is a day-by-day breakdown of how many Potter and Randall county residents voted on each day of early voting:

Potter County on April 25

Total: 166

Santa Fe Building: 65

Casey Carpet One: 47

Tri-State Fairgrounds: 10

Northwest Library: 24

Cornerstone Outreach: 20

Randall County on April 25

Total: 359

Randall County Election Administration Office: 33

Randall County Annex: 116

Randall County Justice Center: 55

Southwest Branch Library: 121

Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 34

Potter County on April 26

Total: 174

Santa Fe Building: 57

Casey Carpet One: 58

Tri-State Fairgrounds: 15

Northwest Library: 34

Cornerstone Outreach: 10

Randall County on April 26

Total: 457

Randall County Election Administration Office: 37

Randall County Annex: 157

Randall County Justice Center: 54

Southwest Branch Library: 170

Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 39

Potter County on April 27

Total: 243

Santa Fe Building: 74

Casey Carpet One: 75

Tri-State Fairgrounds: 10

Northwest Library: 57

Cornerstone Outreach: 27

Randall County on April 27

Total: 634

Randall County Election Administration Office: 48

Randall County Annex: 243

Randall County Justice Center: 84

Southwest Branch Library: 211

Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 48

Potter County on April 28

Total: 212

Santa Fe Building: 81

Casey Carpet One: 55

Tri-State Fairgrounds: Three

Northwest Library: 53

Cornerstone Outreach: 20

Randall County on April 28

Total: 614

Randall County Election Administration Office: 44

Randall County Annex: 197

Randall County Justice Center: 71

Southwest Branch Library: 235

Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 67

Potter County on April 29

Total: 336

Santa Fe Building: 119

Casey Carpet One: 108

Tri-State Fairgrounds: 15

Northwest Library: 58

Cornerstone Outreach: 36

Randall County on April 29

Total: 751

Randall County Election Administration Office: 33

Randall County Annex: 237

Randall County Justice Center: 111

Southwest Branch Library: 291

Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 79

Potter County on May 2

Total: 355

Santa Fe Building: 148

Casey Carpet One: 102

Tri-State Fairgrounds: Nine

Northwest Library: 76

Cornerstone Outreach: 20

Randall County on May 2

Total: 875

Randall County Election Administration Office: 56

Randall County Annex: 351

Randall County Justice Center: 72

Southwest Branch Library: 328

Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 68

Potter County on May 3

Total: 693

Santa Fe Building: 306

Casey Carpet One: 200

Tri-State Fairgrounds: 10

Northwest Library: 120

Cornerstone Outreach: 57

Randall County on May 3

Total: 1,724

Randall County Election Administration Office: 113

Randall County Annex: 730

Randall County Justice Center: 159

Southwest Branch Library: 583

Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 139

Both Potter and Randall counties also reported the number of mail ballots as well as the number of Federal Post Card Applications (FPCA) each county received.

Potter County

Mail Ballots Requested: 1,299

Mail Ballots Received: 843

FPCA’s Requested: Two

FPCA’s Received: Zero

Randall County

Mail Ballots Requested: 2,452

Mail Ballots Received: 1,521

FPCA’s Requested: 13

FPCA’s Received: Two

Where can I vote in this special election?

In Potter County, residents are able to vote in the following locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday:

Bushland Fire Station No. 1, Truck Bays, 17600 Indian Hill Rd. in Bushland

Casey Carpet One, Main Entrance, 3500 I-40 West Frontage Rd.

Santa Fe Building, North Entrance, Ticket Office, 900 S. Polk St.

Cornerstone Outreach, Fellowship Room, 1111 N. Buchanan

Don Harrington Discovery Center, SW Entrance, Dry Lab, 1200 Streit Dr.

Northwest Branch Library, Meeting Room, 6100 SW Ninth Ave.

Kids Inc., MainEntrance, Mary E. Bivins Room, 2201 SE 27th Ave.

Pride Home Center, Main Entrance, Center Back, 3503 NE 24th Ave.

Tri-State Fairgrounds, Arched Gate No. 1, Commercial Exhibit Hall, 3301 SE 10th

United Citizens Forum, Main Entrance, 901 N. Hayden St.

Wesley Community Center, Senior Room, 1615 S. Roberts

Second Baptist Church, Family Life Center, 419 N Buchanan

In Randall County, residents are able to vote in the following locations from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday:

Arena of Life Church, 8827 S. Washington

Comanche Trail Church of Christ, 2700 E. 34th

Randall County Justice Center, 2309 Russell Long Blvd. in Canyon

Southwest Church of Christ, 4515 Cornell

Redeemer Christian Church, 3701 S. Soncy

Southwest Branch Library, 6801 W 45th Ave.

Arden Road Baptist, 6701 Arden Rd.

Central Baptist Church, 1601 SW 58th

Oasis Southwest Baptist Church, 8201 Canyon Dr.

Randall County Annex, 4320 S. Western

The Summit, 2008 12th Ave. in Canyon

Coulter Road Baptist Church, 4108 S. Coulter

Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center, 4111 S. Georgia

For a look at the sample ballots in Potter and Randall counties to see the wording of the measures included on the upcoming ballot, visit the MyHighPlains.com website.