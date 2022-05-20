AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Potter and Randall counties released information regarding how many residents participated in early voting for the upcoming May 24 Runoff Election.
Participants in the May 24 runoff election will be able to participate in a number of races, depending on where they live and whether they are voting on a Republican or Democratic ballot. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Republican runoff races include the Attorney General’s race between Ken Paxton and George P. Bush, the 47th Judicial District’s judge race as well as numerous commissioner races in Randall County. The Democratic runoff races include the Lieutenant Governor’s race between Michelle Beckley and Mike Collier as well as the precinct four commissioners’ race runoff in Potter County
How was Early Voting turnout for this runoff election?
According to data from Potter and Randall counties, a total of 5,773 residents in the two counties participated in early voting, with 1,611 from Potter County and 4,162 from Randall County.
Here is a day-by-day breakdown of how many Potter and Randall county residents voted on each day of early voting:
Potter County on May 16
- Total: 257
- Santa Fe Building: 86
- Casey Carpet One: 66
- Tri-State Fairgrounds: 11
- Northwest Library: 63
- Cornerstone Outreach: 31
Randall County on May 16
- Total: 692
- Randall County Election Administration Office: 32
- Randall County Annex: 282
- Randall County Justice Center: 78
- Southwest Branch Library: 276
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 24
Potter County on May 17
- Total: 297
- Santa Fe Building: 107
- Casey Carpet One: 73
- Tri-State Fairgrounds: 10
- Northwest Library: 79
- Cornerstone Outreach: 28
Randall County on May 17
- Total: 787
- Randall County Election Administration Office: 36
- Randall County Annex: 311
- Randall County Justice Center: 69
- Southwest Branch Library: 299
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 72
Potter County on May 18
- Total: 274
- Santa Fe Building: 87
- Casey Carpet One: 79
- Tri-State Fairgrounds: 8
- Northwest Library: 58
- Cornerstone Outreach: 42
Randall County on May 18
- Total: 755
- Randall County Election Administration Office: 33
- Randall County Annex: 305
- Randall County Justice Center: 77
- Southwest Branch Library: 288
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 50
Potter County on May 19
- Total: 277
- Santa Fe Building: 99
- Casey Carpet One: 79
- Tri-State Fairgrounds: 13
- Northwest Library: 60
- Cornerstone Outreach: 26
Randall County on May 19
- Total: 758
- Randall County Election Administration Office: 47
- Randall County Annex: 304
- Randall County Justice Center: 66
- Southwest Branch Library: 291
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 50
Potter County on May 20
- Total: 506
- Santa Fe Building: 181
- Casey Carpet One: 149
- Tri-State Fairgrounds: 20
- Northwest Library: 109
- Cornerstone Outreach: 47
Randall County on May 20
- Total: 1,170
- Randall County Election Administration Office: 60
- Randall County Annex: 419
- Randall County Justice Center: 145
- Southwest Branch Library: 445
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 101
Both Potter and Randall counties also reported the number of mail ballots as well as the number of Federal Post Card Applications (FPCA) each county received.
Potter County
- Mail Ballots Requested: 1,279
- Mail Ballots Received: 819
- FPCA’s Requested: 2
- FPCA’s Received: 0
Randall County
- Mail Ballots Requested: 2,427
- Mail Ballots Received: 1,541
- FPCA’s Requested: 14
- FPCA’s Received: 1
Where can I vote in this runoff election on Election Day?
In Potter County, residents are able to vote in the following locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday:
- Bushland Fire Station No. 1, Truck Bays, 17600 Indian Hill Rd. in Bushland
- Casey Carpet One, Main Entrance, 3500 I-40 West Frontage Rd.
- Santa Fe Building, North Entrance, Ticket Office, 900 S. Polk St.
- Cornerstone Outreach, Fellowship Room, 1111 N. Buchanan
- Don Harrington Discovery Center, SW Entrance, Dry Lab, 1200 Streit Dr.
- Northwest Branch Library, Meeting Room, 6100 SW Ninth Ave.
- Kids Inc., MainEntrance, Mary E. Bivins Room, 2201 SE 27th Ave.
- Pride Home Center, Main Entrance, Center Back, 3503 NE 24th Ave.
- Tri-State Fairgrounds, Arched Gate No. 1, Commercial Exhibit Hall, 3301 SE 10th
- United Citizens Forum, Main Entrance, 901 N. Hayden St.
- Wesley Community Center, Senior Room, 1615 S. Roberts
- Second Baptist Church, Family Life Center, 419 N Buchanan
In Randall County, residents are able to vote in the following locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday:
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ, 2700 E. 34th
- Randall County Justice Center, 2309 Russell Long Blvd. in Canyon
- Southwest Church of Christ, 4515 Cornell
- Redeemer Christian Church, 3701 S. Soncy
- Southwest Branch Library, 6801 W 45th Ave.
- Arden Road Baptist, 6701 Arden Rd.
- Central Baptist Church, 1601 SW 58th
- Oasis Southwest Baptist Church, 8201 Canyon Dr.
- Randall County Annex, 4320 S. Western
- The Summit, 2008 12th Ave. in Canyon
- Coulter Road Baptist Church, 4108 S. Coulter
- Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center, 4111 S. Georgia
- Journey Church, 9711 FM 2186
- Ascension Academy, 9301 Ascension Parkway
- Freedom Fellowship Church, 55 Hunsley Rd. in Canyon
What will the ballots look like when I go to the voting location?
Check out the below links to see what the ballots are going to look like for both Republican and Democratic voters in Potter and Randall counties:
Potter County
Democratic Party Ballot: 100, 200 and 300 Precincts
Democratic Party Ballot: 400 Precinct
Republican Party Ballot: All Precincts
Randall County
Republican Party Ballot: Precincts 415, 418, 420, 421, 426 and 429
Republican Party Ballot: Precincts 110, 111, 112, 114, 131, 315, 324
Republican Party Ballot: Precincts 204, 208, 216, 222, 227, 228 and 230
Republican Party Ballot: Precincts 103, 123, 301, 302, 305, 306, 307, 309, 317, 325 and 332
Democratic Party Ballot: All Precincts