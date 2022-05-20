AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Potter and Randall counties released information regarding how many residents participated in early voting for the upcoming May 24 Runoff Election.

Participants in the May 24 runoff election will be able to participate in a number of races, depending on where they live and whether they are voting on a Republican or Democratic ballot. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Republican runoff races include the Attorney General’s race between Ken Paxton and George P. Bush, the 47th Judicial District’s judge race as well as numerous commissioner races in Randall County. The Democratic runoff races include the Lieutenant Governor’s race between Michelle Beckley and Mike Collier as well as the precinct four commissioners’ race runoff in Potter County

How was Early Voting turnout for this runoff election?

According to data from Potter and Randall counties, a total of 5,773 residents in the two counties participated in early voting, with 1,611 from Potter County and 4,162 from Randall County.

Here is a day-by-day breakdown of how many Potter and Randall county residents voted on each day of early voting:

Potter County on May 16

Total: 257

Santa Fe Building: 86

Casey Carpet One: 66

Tri-State Fairgrounds: 11

Northwest Library: 63

Cornerstone Outreach: 31

Randall County on May 16

Total: 692

Randall County Election Administration Office: 32

Randall County Annex: 282

Randall County Justice Center: 78

Southwest Branch Library: 276

Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 24

Potter County on May 17

Total: 297

Santa Fe Building: 107

Casey Carpet One: 73

Tri-State Fairgrounds: 10

Northwest Library: 79

Cornerstone Outreach: 28

Randall County on May 17

Total: 787

Randall County Election Administration Office: 36

Randall County Annex: 311

Randall County Justice Center: 69

Southwest Branch Library: 299

Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 72

Potter County on May 18

Total: 274

Santa Fe Building: 87

Casey Carpet One: 79

Tri-State Fairgrounds: 8

Northwest Library: 58

Cornerstone Outreach: 42

Randall County on May 18

Total: 755

Randall County Election Administration Office: 33

Randall County Annex: 305

Randall County Justice Center: 77

Southwest Branch Library: 288

Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 50

Potter County on May 19

Total: 277

Santa Fe Building: 99

Casey Carpet One: 79

Tri-State Fairgrounds: 13

Northwest Library: 60

Cornerstone Outreach: 26

Randall County on May 19

Total: 758

Randall County Election Administration Office: 47

Randall County Annex: 304

Randall County Justice Center: 66

Southwest Branch Library: 291

Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 50

Potter County on May 20

Total: 506

Santa Fe Building: 181

Casey Carpet One: 149

Tri-State Fairgrounds: 20

Northwest Library: 109

Cornerstone Outreach: 47

Randall County on May 20

Total: 1,170

Randall County Election Administration Office: 60

Randall County Annex: 419

Randall County Justice Center: 145

Southwest Branch Library: 445

Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 101

Both Potter and Randall counties also reported the number of mail ballots as well as the number of Federal Post Card Applications (FPCA) each county received.

Potter County

Mail Ballots Requested: 1,279

Mail Ballots Received: 819

FPCA’s Requested: 2

FPCA’s Received: 0

Randall County

Mail Ballots Requested: 2,427

Mail Ballots Received: 1,541

FPCA’s Requested: 14

FPCA’s Received: 1

Where can I vote in this runoff election on Election Day?

In Potter County, residents are able to vote in the following locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday:

Bushland Fire Station No. 1, Truck Bays, 17600 Indian Hill Rd. in Bushland

Casey Carpet One, Main Entrance, 3500 I-40 West Frontage Rd.

Santa Fe Building, North Entrance, Ticket Office, 900 S. Polk St.

Cornerstone Outreach, Fellowship Room, 1111 N. Buchanan

Don Harrington Discovery Center, SW Entrance, Dry Lab, 1200 Streit Dr.

Northwest Branch Library, Meeting Room, 6100 SW Ninth Ave.

Kids Inc., MainEntrance, Mary E. Bivins Room, 2201 SE 27th Ave.

Pride Home Center, Main Entrance, Center Back, 3503 NE 24th Ave.

Tri-State Fairgrounds, Arched Gate No. 1, Commercial Exhibit Hall, 3301 SE 10th

United Citizens Forum, Main Entrance, 901 N. Hayden St.

Wesley Community Center, Senior Room, 1615 S. Roberts

Second Baptist Church, Family Life Center, 419 N Buchanan

In Randall County, residents are able to vote in the following locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday:

Comanche Trail Church of Christ, 2700 E. 34th

Randall County Justice Center, 2309 Russell Long Blvd. in Canyon

Southwest Church of Christ, 4515 Cornell

Redeemer Christian Church, 3701 S. Soncy

Southwest Branch Library, 6801 W 45th Ave.

Arden Road Baptist, 6701 Arden Rd.

Central Baptist Church, 1601 SW 58th

Oasis Southwest Baptist Church, 8201 Canyon Dr.

Randall County Annex, 4320 S. Western

The Summit, 2008 12th Ave. in Canyon

Coulter Road Baptist Church, 4108 S. Coulter

Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center, 4111 S. Georgia

Journey Church, 9711 FM 2186

Ascension Academy, 9301 Ascension Parkway

Freedom Fellowship Church, 55 Hunsley Rd. in Canyon

What will the ballots look like when I go to the voting location?

Check out the below links to see what the ballots are going to look like for both Republican and Democratic voters in Potter and Randall counties:

Potter County

Democratic Party Ballot: 100, 200 and 300 Precincts

Democratic Party Ballot: 400 Precinct

Republican Party Ballot: All Precincts

Randall County

Republican Party Ballot: Precincts 415, 418, 420, 421, 426 and 429

Republican Party Ballot: Precincts 110, 111, 112, 114, 131, 315, 324

Republican Party Ballot: Precincts 204, 208, 216, 222, 227, 228 and 230

Republican Party Ballot: Precincts 103, 123, 301, 302, 305, 306, 307, 309, 317, 325 and 332

Democratic Party Ballot: All Precincts