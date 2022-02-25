AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Potter and Randall counties released information regarding how many residents participated in early voting for the upcoming March Primary.
According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, voters cast their votes early in various races, including the Texas Governor’s race, the Texas Attorney General race, and the race for the office of United States Representative District 13. Participants in the Republican primary also made their choices in the Texas State Senator District 31 race and various state representative races.
According to data from Potter and Randall counties, a total of 14,087 residents in the two counties participated in early voting, with 4,251 from Potter County and 9,836 from Randall County.
Here is a day-by-day breakdown of how many Potter and Randall county residents voted on each day of early voting:
Potter County on Feb. 14
- Total: 394
- Santa Fe Building: 122
- Casey Carpet One: 65
- United Amigos: 48
- Hillside Christian Church: 114
- Cornerstone Outreach: 45
Randall County on Feb. 14
- Total: 689
- Randall County Election Administration Office: 32
- Randall County Annex: 257
- Randall County Justice Center: 87
- Southwest Branch Library: 235
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 78
Potter County on Feb. 15
- Total: 359
- Santa Fe Building: 122
- Casey Carpet One: 66
- United Amigos: 41
- Hillside Christian Church: 92
- Cornerstone Outreach: 38
Randall County on Feb. 15
- Total: 769
- Randall County Election Administration Office: 32
- Randall County Annex: 289
- Randall County Justice Center: 97
- Southwest Branch Library: 271
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 80
Potter County on Feb. 16
- Total: 400
- Santa Fe Building: 139
- Casey Carpet One: 73
- United Amigos: 50
- Hillside Christian Church: 108
- Cornerstone Outreach: 39
Randall County on Feb. 16
- Total: 803
- Randall County Election Administration Office: 51
- Randall County Annex: 307
- Randall County Justice Center: 69
- Southwest Branch Library: 280
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 96
Potter County on Feb. 17
- Total: 185
- Santa Fe Building: 52
- Casey Carpet One: 33
- United Amigos: 23
- Hillside Christian Church: 55
- Cornerstone Outreach: 22
Randall County on Feb. 17
- Total: 423
- Randall County Election Administration Office: 27
- Randall County Annex: 141
- Randall County Justice Center: 51
- Southwest Branch Library: 154
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 50
Potter County on Feb. 18
- Total: 404
- Santa Fe Building: 129
- Casey Carpet One: 85
- United Amigos: 35
- Hillside Christian Church: 106
- Cornerstone Outreach: 49
Randall County on Feb. 18
- Total: 997
- Randall County Election Administration Office: 69
- Randall County Annex: 349
- Randall County Justice Center: 122
- Southwest Branch Library: 344
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 113
Potter County on Feb. 19
- Total: 198
- Santa Fe Building: 44
- Casey Carpet One: 45
- United Amigos: 18
- Hillside Christian Church: 72
- Cornerstone Outreach: 19
Randall County on Feb. 19
- Total: 549
- Randall County Election Administration Office: 37
- Randall County Annex: 180
- Randall County Justice Center: 49
- Southwest Branch Library: 235
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 48
Potter County on Feb. 20
- Total: 80
- Santa Fe Building: 17
- Casey Carpet One: 22
- United Amigos: Eight
- Hillside Christian Church: 30
- Cornerstone Outreach: Three
Randall County on Feb. 20
- Total: 202
- Randall County Election Administration Office: 11
- Randall County Annex: 66
- Randall County Justice Center: 23
- Southwest Branch Library: 96
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ: Six
Potter County on Feb. 22
- Total: 488
- Santa Fe Building: 131
- Casey Carpet One: 94
- United Amigos: 54
- Hillside Christian Church: 148
- Cornerstone Outreach: 61
Randall County on Feb. 22
- Total: 1,110
- Randall County Election Administration Office: 78
- Randall County Annex: 388
- Randall County Justice Center: 166
- Southwest Branch Library: 363
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 115
Potter County on Feb. 23
- Total: 313
- Santa Fe Building: 85
- Casey Carpet One: 69
- United Amigos: 15
- Hillside Christian Church: 107
- Cornerstone Outreach: 37
Randall County on Feb. 23
- Total: 763
- Randall County Election Administration Office: 59
- Randall County Annex: 276
- Randall County Justice Center: 94
- Southwest Branch Library: 258
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 76
Potter County on Feb. 24
- Total: 471
- Santa Fe Building: 152
- Casey Carpet One: 101
- United Amigos: 34
- Hillside Christian Church: 132
- Cornerstone Outreach: 52
Randall County on Feb. 24
- Total: 1,118
- Randall County Election Administration Office: 81
- Randall County Annex: 418
- Randall County Justice Center: 144
- Southwest Branch Library: 353
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 122
Potter County on Feb. 25
- Total: 959
- Santa Fe Building: 296
- Casey Carpet One: 194
- United Amigos: 51
- Hillside Christian Church: 330
- Cornerstone Outreach: 88
Randall County on Feb. 25
- Total: 2,413
- Randall County Election Administration Office: 141
- Randall County Annex: 779
- Randall County Justice Center: 315
- Southwest Branch Library: 950
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 228
Both Potter and Randall counties also reported the number of mail ballots as well as the number of Federal Post Card Applications (FPCA) each county received.
Potter County
- Mail Ballots Requested: 1,201
- Mail Ballots Received: 725
- FPCA’s Requested: Four
- FPCA’s Received: One
Randall County
- Mail Ballots Requested: 2,260
- Mail Ballots Received: 1,142
- FPCA’s Requested: Seven
- FPCA’s Received: Three
Election Day Voting Locations and Hours
For individuals who did not participate in early voting in the March Primary, they can participate in the primary on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at various locations throughout Potter and Randall counties.
Here is the information for Election Day locations for both Potter and Randall Counties:
Potter County
- Amarillo Auto Suply and Off Road
- Main entrance at 3601 Amarillo Blvd.
- Bushland Fire Station No. 1
- Truck bays at 17600 Indian Hill Rd. in Bushland
- Casey Carpet One
- Main entrance at 3500 I-40 West Frontage Rd.
- Chaparral Hills Church
- SW entrance, sanctuary at 4000 W. Cherry
- Cornerstone Outreach
- Fellowship room at 1111 N. Buchanan
- Diversity Church (formerly Lighthouse Baptist Church)
- Main entrance at 5631 Pavillard
- Don Harrington Discovery Center
- SW entrance in the dry lab at 1200 Streit Dr.
- Highland Park ISD Administration Building
- Main entrance in the board room at 15300 E. Amarillo Blvd.
- Hillside Christian Church NW
- SE entrance at the backside of church at 600 Tascosa Rd.
- Kids, Inc.
- Main entrance in the Mary E. Bivins Room at 2201 SE 27th
- Pride Home Center
- Main entrance in the center back of store at 3503 NE 24th
- Santa Fe Building
- North entrance in the ticket office at 900 S. Polk St.
- Trinity Baptist Church
- East entrance in the classroom at 1601 I-40 West
- United Citizens Forum
- Main entrance at 901 N. Hayden
- Valle de Oro Fire Station
- Truck bays at 23801 Ranch to March 1061 in Boys Ranch
- Wesley Community Center
- Gymnasium at 1615 S. Roberts.
Randall County
- Arena of Life Church
- 8827 S. Washington
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ
- 2700 E. 34th
- Randall County Justice Center
- 2309 Russell Long Blvd. in Canyon
- Ascension Academy
- 9301 Ascension Parkway
- Southwest Church of Christ
- 4515 Cornell
- Redeemer Christian Church
- 3701 S. Soncy
- Southwest Branch Library
- 6801 W. 45th Ave.
- Freedom Fellowship Church
- 55 Hunsley Rd. in Canyon;
- Journey Church
- 9711 FM 2186
- Arden Road Baptist
- 6701 Arden Rd.
- Central Baptist Church
- 1601 SW 58th
- Oasis Southwest Baptist Church
- 8201 Canyon Dr.
- Randall County Annex
- 4320 S. Western
- The Summit
- 2008 12th Ave. in Canyon
- Coulter Road Baptist Church
- 4108 S. Coulter
- Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center
- 4111 S. Georgia.
MyHighPlains.com will be covering the results from the March Primary Election Tuesday evening. Visit MyHighPlains.com Tuesday evening for more information.