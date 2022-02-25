AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Potter and Randall counties released information regarding how many residents participated in early voting for the upcoming March Primary.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, voters cast their votes early in various races, including the Texas Governor’s race, the Texas Attorney General race, and the race for the office of United States Representative District 13. Participants in the Republican primary also made their choices in the Texas State Senator District 31 race and various state representative races.

According to data from Potter and Randall counties, a total of 14,087 residents in the two counties participated in early voting, with 4,251 from Potter County and 9,836 from Randall County.

Here is a day-by-day breakdown of how many Potter and Randall county residents voted on each day of early voting:

Potter County on Feb. 14

Total: 394

Santa Fe Building: 122

Casey Carpet One: 65

United Amigos: 48

Hillside Christian Church: 114

Cornerstone Outreach: 45

Randall County on Feb. 14

Total: 689

Randall County Election Administration Office: 32

Randall County Annex: 257

Randall County Justice Center: 87

Southwest Branch Library: 235

Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 78

Potter County on Feb. 15

Total: 359

Santa Fe Building: 122

Casey Carpet One: 66

United Amigos: 41

Hillside Christian Church: 92

Cornerstone Outreach: 38

Randall County on Feb. 15

Total: 769

Randall County Election Administration Office: 32

Randall County Annex: 289

Randall County Justice Center: 97

Southwest Branch Library: 271

Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 80

Potter County on Feb. 16

Total: 400

Santa Fe Building: 139

Casey Carpet One: 73

United Amigos: 50

Hillside Christian Church: 108

Cornerstone Outreach: 39

Randall County on Feb. 16

Total: 803

Randall County Election Administration Office: 51

Randall County Annex: 307

Randall County Justice Center: 69

Southwest Branch Library: 280

Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 96

Potter County on Feb. 17

Total: 185

Santa Fe Building: 52

Casey Carpet One: 33

United Amigos: 23

Hillside Christian Church: 55

Cornerstone Outreach: 22

Randall County on Feb. 17

Total: 423

Randall County Election Administration Office: 27

Randall County Annex: 141

Randall County Justice Center: 51

Southwest Branch Library: 154

Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 50

Potter County on Feb. 18

Total: 404

Santa Fe Building: 129

Casey Carpet One: 85

United Amigos: 35

Hillside Christian Church: 106

Cornerstone Outreach: 49

Randall County on Feb. 18

Total: 997

Randall County Election Administration Office: 69

Randall County Annex: 349

Randall County Justice Center: 122

Southwest Branch Library: 344

Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 113

Potter County on Feb. 19

Total: 198

Santa Fe Building: 44

Casey Carpet One: 45

United Amigos: 18

Hillside Christian Church: 72

Cornerstone Outreach: 19

Randall County on Feb. 19

Total: 549

Randall County Election Administration Office: 37

Randall County Annex: 180

Randall County Justice Center: 49

Southwest Branch Library: 235

Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 48

Potter County on Feb. 20

Total: 80

Santa Fe Building: 17

Casey Carpet One: 22

United Amigos: Eight

Hillside Christian Church: 30

Cornerstone Outreach: Three

Randall County on Feb. 20

Total: 202

Randall County Election Administration Office: 11

Randall County Annex: 66

Randall County Justice Center: 23

Southwest Branch Library: 96

Comanche Trail Church of Christ: Six

Potter County on Feb. 22

Total: 488

Santa Fe Building: 131

Casey Carpet One: 94

United Amigos: 54

Hillside Christian Church: 148

Cornerstone Outreach: 61

Randall County on Feb. 22

Total: 1,110

Randall County Election Administration Office: 78

Randall County Annex: 388

Randall County Justice Center: 166

Southwest Branch Library: 363

Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 115

Potter County on Feb. 23

Total: 313

Santa Fe Building: 85

Casey Carpet One: 69

United Amigos: 15

Hillside Christian Church: 107

Cornerstone Outreach: 37

Randall County on Feb. 23

Total: 763

Randall County Election Administration Office: 59

Randall County Annex: 276

Randall County Justice Center: 94

Southwest Branch Library: 258

Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 76

Potter County on Feb. 24

Total: 471

Santa Fe Building: 152

Casey Carpet One: 101

United Amigos: 34

Hillside Christian Church: 132

Cornerstone Outreach: 52

Randall County on Feb. 24

Total: 1,118

Randall County Election Administration Office: 81

Randall County Annex: 418

Randall County Justice Center: 144

Southwest Branch Library: 353

Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 122

Potter County on Feb. 25

Total: 959

Santa Fe Building: 296

Casey Carpet One: 194

United Amigos: 51

Hillside Christian Church: 330

Cornerstone Outreach: 88

Randall County on Feb. 25

Total: 2,413

Randall County Election Administration Office: 141

Randall County Annex: 779

Randall County Justice Center: 315

Southwest Branch Library: 950

Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 228

Both Potter and Randall counties also reported the number of mail ballots as well as the number of Federal Post Card Applications (FPCA) each county received.

Potter County

Mail Ballots Requested: 1,201

Mail Ballots Received: 725

FPCA’s Requested: Four

FPCA’s Received: One

Randall County

Mail Ballots Requested: 2,260

Mail Ballots Received: 1,142

FPCA’s Requested: Seven

FPCA’s Received: Three

Election Day Voting Locations and Hours

For individuals who did not participate in early voting in the March Primary, they can participate in the primary on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at various locations throughout Potter and Randall counties.

Here is the information for Election Day locations for both Potter and Randall Counties:

Potter County

Amarillo Auto Suply and Off Road Main entrance at 3601 Amarillo Blvd.

Bushland Fire Station No. 1 Truck bays at 17600 Indian Hill Rd. in Bushland

Casey Carpet One Main entrance at 3500 I-40 West Frontage Rd.

Chaparral Hills Church SW entrance, sanctuary at 4000 W. Cherry

Cornerstone Outreach Fellowship room at 1111 N. Buchanan

Diversity Church (formerly Lighthouse Baptist Church) Main entrance at 5631 Pavillard

Don Harrington Discovery Center SW entrance in the dry lab at 1200 Streit Dr.

Highland Park ISD Administration Building Main entrance in the board room at 15300 E. Amarillo Blvd.

Hillside Christian Church NW SE entrance at the backside of church at 600 Tascosa Rd.

Kids, Inc. Main entrance in the Mary E. Bivins Room at 2201 SE 27th

Pride Home Center Main entrance in the center back of store at 3503 NE 24th

Santa Fe Building North entrance in the ticket office at 900 S. Polk St.

Trinity Baptist Church East entrance in the classroom at 1601 I-40 West

United Citizens Forum Main entrance at 901 N. Hayden

Valle de Oro Fire Station Truck bays at 23801 Ranch to March 1061 in Boys Ranch

Wesley Community Center Gymnasium at 1615 S. Roberts.



Randall County

Arena of Life Church 8827 S. Washington

Comanche Trail Church of Christ 2700 E. 34th

Randall County Justice Center 2309 Russell Long Blvd. in Canyon

Ascension Academy 9301 Ascension Parkway

Southwest Church of Christ 4515 Cornell

Redeemer Christian Church 3701 S. Soncy

Southwest Branch Library 6801 W. 45th Ave.

Freedom Fellowship Church 55 Hunsley Rd. in Canyon;

Journey Church 9711 FM 2186

Arden Road Baptist 6701 Arden Rd.

Central Baptist Church 1601 SW 58th

Oasis Southwest Baptist Church 8201 Canyon Dr.

Randall County Annex 4320 S. Western

The Summit 2008 12th Ave. in Canyon

Coulter Road Baptist Church 4108 S. Coulter

Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center 4111 S. Georgia.



MyHighPlains.com will be covering the results from the March Primary Election Tuesday evening.