AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Early voting for the 2022 midterm election ended Friday in Texas, giving thousands of Potter and Randall Couty residents the chance to make their voices heard in various national, state and local races.

According to their respective election administration websites, 42,687 total Potter and Randall County residents participated in early voting for the 2022 midterm, with 12,234 voters coming from Potter County and 30,453 coming from Randall County.

Here is a day-by-day breakdown of how many Potter and Randall county residents voted on each day of early voting:

Potter County

Oct. 24

Santa Fe Building – 370

Casey Carpet One – 257

Cornerstone -113

Fairgrounds – 56

NW Library – 245

Total – 1,041

Oct. 25

Santa Fe Building – 414

Casey Carpet One – 308

Cornerstone – 117

Fairgrounds – 53

NW Library – 353

Total – 1,245

Oct. 26

Santa Fe Building – 400

Casey Carpet One – 308

Cornerstone – 138

Fairgrounds – 53

NW Library – 278

Total – 1,127

Oct. 27

Santa Fe Building – 314

Casey Carpet One – 262

Cornerstone – 119

Fairgrounds – 52

NW Library – 203

Total – 950

Oct. 28

Santa Fe Building – 390

Casey Carpet One – 292

Cornerstone – 171

Fairgrounds – 34

NW Library – 312

Total – 1,199

Oct. 29

Santa Fe Building – 249

Casey Carpet One – 240

Cornerstone – 119

Fairgrounds – 46

NW Library – 234

Total – 888

Oct. 30

Santa Fe Building – 76

Casey Carpet One – 53

Cornerstone – 27

Fairgrounds – 11

NW Library – 77

Total – 244

Oct. 31

Santa Fe Building – 325

Casey Carpet One – 204

Cornerstone – 97

Fairgrounds – 35

NW Library – 220

Total – 881

Nov. 1

Santa Fe Building – 385

Casey Carpet One – 239

Cornerstone – 84

Fairgrounds – 33

NW Library – 178

Total – 919

Nov. 2

Santa Fe Building – 369

Casey Carpet One – 223

Cornerstone – 97

Fairgrounds – 49

NW Library – 216

Total – 954

Nov. 3

Santa Fe Building – 373

Casey Carpet One – 259

Cornerstone – 108

Fairgrounds – 70

NW Library – 238

Total – 1,048

Nov. 4

Santa Fe Building – 632

Casey Carpet One – 438

Cornerstone – 196

Fairgrounds – 58

NW Library – 414

Total – 1,738

Totals

Santa Fe Building – 4,297

Casey Carpet One – 3,033

Cornerstone – 1,386

Fairgrounds – 550

NW Library – 2,968

Total – 12,234

Randall County

Oct. 24

RCEA -160

Justice Center – 342

Annex – 942

Region 16 – 737

Comanche Trail – 260

Total – 2,441

Oct. 25

RCEA – 195

Justice Center – 401

Annex – 1,189

Region 16 – 899

Comanche Trail – 316

Total – 3,000

Oct. 26

RCEA – 167

Justice Center – 350

Annex – 1,002

Region 16 – 765

Comanche Trail – 287

Total – 2,571

Oct. 27

RCEA – 160

Justice Center – 348

Annex – 958

Region 16 – 780

Comanche Trail – 278

Total – 2,524

Oct. 28

RCEA – 212

Justice Center – 396

Annex – 1,164

Region 16 – 877

Comanche Trail – 335

Total – 2,984

Oct. 29

RCEA – 183

Justice Center – 248

Annex – 693

Region 16 – 815

Comanche Trail – 248

Total – 2,187

Oct. 30

RCEA – 45

Justice Center – 104

Annex – 216

Region 16 – 300

Comanche Trail – 71

Total – 736

Oct. 31

RCEA – 134

Justice Center – 298

Annex – 929

Region 16 – 649

Comanche Trail – 217

Total – 2,227

Nov. 1

RCEA – 182

Justice Center – 334

Annex – 944

Region 16 – 648

Comanche Trail – 218

Total – 2.326

Nov. 2

RCEA – 183

Justice Center – 291

Annex – 992

Region 16 – 601

Comanche Trail – 214

Total – 2,281

Nov. 3

RCEA – 181

Justice Center – 315

Annex – 1,068

Region 16 – 712

Comanche Trail – 253

Total – 2,529

Nov. 4

RCEA – 281

Justice Center – 658

Annex – 1,602

Region 16 – 1,573

Comanche Trail – 533

Total – 4,647

Totals

RCEA – 2,083

Justice Center – 4,085

Annex – 11,699

Region 16 – 9,356

Comanche Trail – 3,230

Total – 30,453

Mail-in ballots

Both counties also provided data surrounding mail ballots along with data surrounding federal postcard applications (FPCA) for this particular election. In Potter County, a total of 1,622 mail ballots were requested and 1,313 were received. A total of 16 FPCAs were requested and a total of four were received in Potter County.

In Randall County, a total of 2,860 mail ballots were requested and 2,433 were received. A total of 65 FPCAs were requested and a total of 44 were received in Randall County.

Residents who did not participate in early voting will be able to vote at various locations in Potter and Randall counties on Tuesday for Election Day. For more information about Tuesday’s election, visit MyHighPlains.com.