AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Early voting for the 2022 midterm election ended Friday in Texas, giving thousands of Potter and Randall Couty residents the chance to make their voices heard in various national, state and local races.

According to their respective election administration websites, 42,687 total Potter and Randall County residents participated in early voting for the 2022 midterm, with 12,234 voters coming from Potter County and 30,453 coming from Randall County.

Here is a day-by-day breakdown of how many Potter and Randall county residents voted on each day of early voting:

Potter County

Oct. 24

  • Santa Fe Building – 370
  • Casey Carpet One – 257
  • Cornerstone -113
  • Fairgrounds – 56
  • NW Library – 245
  • Total – 1,041

Oct. 25

  • Santa Fe Building – 414
  • Casey Carpet One – 308
  • Cornerstone – 117
  • Fairgrounds – 53
  • NW Library – 353
  • Total – 1,245

Oct. 26

  • Santa Fe Building – 400
  • Casey Carpet One – 308
  • Cornerstone – 138
  • Fairgrounds – 53
  • NW Library – 278
  • Total – 1,127

Oct. 27

  • Santa Fe Building – 314
  • Casey Carpet One – 262
  • Cornerstone – 119
  • Fairgrounds – 52
  • NW Library – 203
  • Total – 950

Oct. 28

  • Santa Fe Building – 390
  • Casey Carpet One – 292
  • Cornerstone – 171
  • Fairgrounds – 34
  • NW Library – 312
  • Total – 1,199

Oct. 29

  • Santa Fe Building – 249
  • Casey Carpet One – 240
  • Cornerstone – 119
  • Fairgrounds – 46
  • NW Library – 234
  • Total – 888

Oct. 30

  • Santa Fe Building – 76
  • Casey Carpet One – 53
  • Cornerstone – 27
  • Fairgrounds – 11
  • NW Library – 77
  • Total – 244

Oct. 31

  • Santa Fe Building – 325
  • Casey Carpet One – 204
  • Cornerstone – 97
  • Fairgrounds – 35
  • NW Library – 220
  • Total – 881

Nov. 1

  • Santa Fe Building – 385
  • Casey Carpet One – 239
  • Cornerstone – 84
  • Fairgrounds – 33
  • NW Library – 178
  • Total – 919

Nov. 2

  • Santa Fe Building – 369
  • Casey Carpet One – 223
  • Cornerstone – 97
  • Fairgrounds – 49
  • NW Library – 216
  • Total – 954

Nov. 3

  • Santa Fe Building – 373
  • Casey Carpet One – 259
  • Cornerstone – 108
  • Fairgrounds – 70
  • NW Library – 238
  • Total – 1,048

Nov. 4

  • Santa Fe Building – 632
  • Casey Carpet One – 438
  • Cornerstone – 196
  • Fairgrounds – 58
  • NW Library – 414
  • Total – 1,738

Totals

  • Santa Fe Building – 4,297
  • Casey Carpet One – 3,033
  • Cornerstone – 1,386
  • Fairgrounds – 550
  • NW Library – 2,968
  • Total – 12,234

Randall County

Oct. 24

  • RCEA -160
  • Justice Center – 342
  • Annex – 942
  • Region 16 – 737
  • Comanche Trail – 260
  • Total – 2,441

Oct. 25

  • RCEA – 195
  • Justice Center – 401
  • Annex – 1,189
  • Region 16 – 899
  • Comanche Trail – 316
  • Total – 3,000

Oct. 26

  • RCEA – 167
  • Justice Center – 350
  • Annex – 1,002
  • Region 16 – 765
  • Comanche Trail – 287
  • Total – 2,571

Oct. 27

  • RCEA – 160
  • Justice Center – 348
  • Annex – 958
  • Region 16 – 780
  • Comanche Trail – 278
  • Total – 2,524

Oct. 28

  • RCEA – 212
  • Justice Center – 396
  • Annex – 1,164
  • Region 16 – 877
  • Comanche Trail – 335
  • Total – 2,984

Oct. 29

  • RCEA – 183
  • Justice Center – 248
  • Annex – 693
  • Region 16 – 815
  • Comanche Trail – 248
  • Total – 2,187

Oct. 30

  • RCEA – 45
  • Justice Center – 104
  • Annex – 216
  • Region 16 – 300
  • Comanche Trail – 71
  • Total – 736

Oct. 31

  • RCEA – 134
  • Justice Center – 298
  • Annex – 929
  • Region 16 – 649
  • Comanche Trail – 217
  • Total – 2,227

Nov. 1

  • RCEA – 182
  • Justice Center – 334
  • Annex – 944
  • Region 16 – 648
  • Comanche Trail – 218
  • Total – 2.326

Nov. 2

  • RCEA – 183
  • Justice Center – 291
  • Annex – 992
  • Region 16 – 601
  • Comanche Trail – 214
  • Total – 2,281

Nov. 3

  • RCEA – 181
  • Justice Center – 315
  • Annex – 1,068
  • Region 16 – 712
  • Comanche Trail – 253
  • Total – 2,529

Nov. 4

  • RCEA – 281
  • Justice Center – 658
  • Annex – 1,602
  • Region 16 – 1,573
  • Comanche Trail – 533
  • Total – 4,647

Totals

  • RCEA – 2,083
  • Justice Center – 4,085
  • Annex – 11,699
  • Region 16 – 9,356
  • Comanche Trail – 3,230
  • Total – 30,453

Mail-in ballots

Both counties also provided data surrounding mail ballots along with data surrounding federal postcard applications (FPCA) for this particular election. In Potter County, a total of 1,622 mail ballots were requested and 1,313 were received. A total of 16 FPCAs were requested and a total of four were received in Potter County.

In Randall County, a total of 2,860 mail ballots were requested and 2,433 were received. A total of 65 FPCAs were requested and a total of 44 were received in Randall County.

Residents who did not participate in early voting will be able to vote at various locations in Potter and Randall counties on Tuesday for Election Day. For more information about Tuesday’s election, visit MyHighPlains.com.