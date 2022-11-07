AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Early voting for the 2022 midterm election ended Friday in Texas, giving thousands of Potter and Randall Couty residents the chance to make their voices heard in various national, state and local races.
According to their respective election administration websites, 42,687 total Potter and Randall County residents participated in early voting for the 2022 midterm, with 12,234 voters coming from Potter County and 30,453 coming from Randall County.
Here is a day-by-day breakdown of how many Potter and Randall county residents voted on each day of early voting:
Potter County
Oct. 24
- Santa Fe Building – 370
- Casey Carpet One – 257
- Cornerstone -113
- Fairgrounds – 56
- NW Library – 245
- Total – 1,041
Oct. 25
- Santa Fe Building – 414
- Casey Carpet One – 308
- Cornerstone – 117
- Fairgrounds – 53
- NW Library – 353
- Total – 1,245
Oct. 26
- Santa Fe Building – 400
- Casey Carpet One – 308
- Cornerstone – 138
- Fairgrounds – 53
- NW Library – 278
- Total – 1,127
Oct. 27
- Santa Fe Building – 314
- Casey Carpet One – 262
- Cornerstone – 119
- Fairgrounds – 52
- NW Library – 203
- Total – 950
Oct. 28
- Santa Fe Building – 390
- Casey Carpet One – 292
- Cornerstone – 171
- Fairgrounds – 34
- NW Library – 312
- Total – 1,199
Oct. 29
- Santa Fe Building – 249
- Casey Carpet One – 240
- Cornerstone – 119
- Fairgrounds – 46
- NW Library – 234
- Total – 888
Oct. 30
- Santa Fe Building – 76
- Casey Carpet One – 53
- Cornerstone – 27
- Fairgrounds – 11
- NW Library – 77
- Total – 244
Oct. 31
- Santa Fe Building – 325
- Casey Carpet One – 204
- Cornerstone – 97
- Fairgrounds – 35
- NW Library – 220
- Total – 881
Nov. 1
- Santa Fe Building – 385
- Casey Carpet One – 239
- Cornerstone – 84
- Fairgrounds – 33
- NW Library – 178
- Total – 919
Nov. 2
- Santa Fe Building – 369
- Casey Carpet One – 223
- Cornerstone – 97
- Fairgrounds – 49
- NW Library – 216
- Total – 954
Nov. 3
- Santa Fe Building – 373
- Casey Carpet One – 259
- Cornerstone – 108
- Fairgrounds – 70
- NW Library – 238
- Total – 1,048
Nov. 4
- Santa Fe Building – 632
- Casey Carpet One – 438
- Cornerstone – 196
- Fairgrounds – 58
- NW Library – 414
- Total – 1,738
Totals
- Santa Fe Building – 4,297
- Casey Carpet One – 3,033
- Cornerstone – 1,386
- Fairgrounds – 550
- NW Library – 2,968
- Total – 12,234
Randall County
Oct. 24
- RCEA -160
- Justice Center – 342
- Annex – 942
- Region 16 – 737
- Comanche Trail – 260
- Total – 2,441
Oct. 25
- RCEA – 195
- Justice Center – 401
- Annex – 1,189
- Region 16 – 899
- Comanche Trail – 316
- Total – 3,000
Oct. 26
- RCEA – 167
- Justice Center – 350
- Annex – 1,002
- Region 16 – 765
- Comanche Trail – 287
- Total – 2,571
Oct. 27
- RCEA – 160
- Justice Center – 348
- Annex – 958
- Region 16 – 780
- Comanche Trail – 278
- Total – 2,524
Oct. 28
- RCEA – 212
- Justice Center – 396
- Annex – 1,164
- Region 16 – 877
- Comanche Trail – 335
- Total – 2,984
Oct. 29
- RCEA – 183
- Justice Center – 248
- Annex – 693
- Region 16 – 815
- Comanche Trail – 248
- Total – 2,187
Oct. 30
- RCEA – 45
- Justice Center – 104
- Annex – 216
- Region 16 – 300
- Comanche Trail – 71
- Total – 736
Oct. 31
- RCEA – 134
- Justice Center – 298
- Annex – 929
- Region 16 – 649
- Comanche Trail – 217
- Total – 2,227
Nov. 1
- RCEA – 182
- Justice Center – 334
- Annex – 944
- Region 16 – 648
- Comanche Trail – 218
- Total – 2.326
Nov. 2
- RCEA – 183
- Justice Center – 291
- Annex – 992
- Region 16 – 601
- Comanche Trail – 214
- Total – 2,281
Nov. 3
- RCEA – 181
- Justice Center – 315
- Annex – 1,068
- Region 16 – 712
- Comanche Trail – 253
- Total – 2,529
Nov. 4
- RCEA – 281
- Justice Center – 658
- Annex – 1,602
- Region 16 – 1,573
- Comanche Trail – 533
- Total – 4,647
Totals
- RCEA – 2,083
- Justice Center – 4,085
- Annex – 11,699
- Region 16 – 9,356
- Comanche Trail – 3,230
- Total – 30,453
Mail-in ballots
Both counties also provided data surrounding mail ballots along with data surrounding federal postcard applications (FPCA) for this particular election. In Potter County, a total of 1,622 mail ballots were requested and 1,313 were received. A total of 16 FPCAs were requested and a total of four were received in Potter County.
In Randall County, a total of 2,860 mail ballots were requested and 2,433 were received. A total of 65 FPCAs were requested and a total of 44 were received in Randall County.
Residents who did not participate in early voting will be able to vote at various locations in Potter and Randall counties on Tuesday for Election Day. For more information about Tuesday’s election, visit MyHighPlains.com.