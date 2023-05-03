AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With early voting for the May 2023 election ending Tuesday, officials with the Potter County and Randall County elections reported the early voting totals for each day and each voting site prior to Saturday’s Election Day.
According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Potter and Randall County residents will be able to vote in a number of races in this election on Saturday including:
- City of Amarillo Mayor/City Council;
- Amarillo College Board of Regents;
- Amarillo Independent School District Board of Trustees;
- Canyon ISD Board of Trustees;
- Bushland ISD Board of Trustees; and
- Highland Park ISD Board of Trustees and bonds.
According to officials from both the Potter County and Randall County election offices, 16,195 residents voted early, 4,842 from Potter County and 11,353 from Randall County. Here are the Early Voting totals for both Potter and Randall counties.
Potter County
April 24
Santa Fe Building: 141
Casey Carpet One: 147
Cornerstone: 50
Fairgrounds: 13
NW Library: 117
Total: 468
April 25
Santa Fe Building: 155
Casey Carpet One: 141
Cornerstone: 36
Fairgrounds: 18
NW Library: 154
Total: 504
April 26
Santa Fe Building: 146
Casey Carpet One: 141
Cornerstone: 57
Fairgrounds: 11
NW Library: 112
Total: 453
April 27
Santa Fe Building: 165
Casey Carpet One: 168
Cornerstone: 62
Fairgrounds: 36
NW Library: 185
Total: 616
April 28
Santa Fe Building: 150
Casey Carpet One: 186
Cornerstone: 65
Fairgrounds: 12
NW Library: 191
Total: 605
May 1
Santa Fe Building: 243
Casey Carpet One: 268
Cornerstone: 69
Fairgrounds: 40
NW Library: 283
Total: 903
May 2
Santa Fe Building: 324
Casey Carpet One: 391
Cornerstone: 133
Fairgrounds: 69
NW Library: 377
Total: 1,294
Totals
Santa Fe Building: 1,324
Casey Carpet One: 1,428
Cornerstone: 472
Fairgrounds: 199
NW Library: 1,419
Total: 4,842
According to Potter County’s election webpage, 260 mail ballots were requested and 177 have been received by the county.
Randall County
April 24
RCEA: 98
Annex: 770
Comanche Trail Church: 114
Justice Center: 171
Total: 1153
April 25
RCEA: 90
Annex: 777
Comanche Trail Church: 136
Justice Center: 161
Total: 1164
April 26
RCEA: 97
Annex: 872
Comanche Trail Church: 110
Justice Center: 156
Total: 1235
April 27
RCEA: 94
Annex: 954
Comanche Trail Church: 124
Justice Center: 139
Total: 1311
April 28
RCEA: 98
Annex: 1054
Comanche Trail Church: 130
Justice Center: 162
Total: 1444
May 1
RCEA: 108
Annex: 1614
Comanche Trail Church: 254
Justice Center: 231
Total: 2207
May 2
RCEA: 149
Annex: 2131
Comanche Trail Church: 310
Justice Center: 249
Total: 2839
Totals
RCEA: 734
Annex: 8172
Comanche Trail Church: 1178
Justice Center: 1269
Total: 11353
According to Randall County’s election webpage, 975 mail ballots were requested and the county has received 734 of them. Two individuals also requested ballots via the Federal Post Card Application, both of which have been received by the county.
Election Day Voting Locations
On Election Day, multiple locations will be available for Potter and Randall County residents to vote in various races. The following locations in Potter and Randall counties will be open Saturday:
Potter County
Bushland Fire Station No. 1
- Truck Bays
- 17600 Indian Hill Rd. in Bushland
Casey Carpet One
- Main Entrance
- 3500 I-40 West Frontage Rd.
Cornerstone Outreach
- Fellowship Room
- 1111 N. Buchanan
Diversity Church
- Main Entrance
- 5631 Pavillard
Eastridge Lanes
- Right side
- 5405 E Amarillo Blvd.
Highland Park ISD Administration Building
- Main Entrance, Board Room
- 15300 E. Amarillo Blvd.
Kids Inc.
- Main Entrance, Mary E. Bivins Room
- 2201 SE 27th
Northwest Branch Public Library
- Meeting Room
- 6100 SW Ninth
Pride Home Center
- Main Entrance, Center Back
- 3503 NE 24th
Santa Fe Building
- Ticket Office on the first floor
- 900 S. Polk
Tri-State Fairgrounds
- Commercial Exhibit Hall
- 3301 SE 10th
Trinity Baptist Church
- East Entrance, Room 111
- 1601 I-40 West
United Citizens Forum
- Main entrance
- 901 N Hayden
Valle De Oro Fire Station
- Truck Bays
- 23801 RM 1061
Randall County
Crossroads Country Church
- 14425 FM 1541
Arden Road Baptist
- 6701 Arden Road
Comanche Trail Church of Christ
- 2700 E. 34th
Central Baptist Church
- 1601 SW 58th
Randall County Justice Center
- 2309 Russell Long Blvd. in Canyon
Oasis Southwest Baptist Church
- 8201 Canyon Dr.
Ascension Academy
- 9301 Ascension Parkway
Randall County Annex
- 4320 S. Western
Southwest Church of Christ
- 4515 Cornell
The Summit
- 2008 12th Ave. in Canyon
Redeemer Christian Church
- 3701 S. Soncy
Coulter Road Baptist Church
- 4108 S. Coulter
Region 16 Education Center
- 5800 Bell St.
Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center
- 4111 S. Georgia
For more details and updates on the May 2023 election, check here:
- Sample ballots for Election Day on the HighPlains
- Potter, Randall counties report Early Voting numbers for May 2023 election
- MyHighPlains.com Voter Information Guide
- Meet the May 2023 candidates: Amarillo City Council Place One
- Meet the May 2023 candidates: Amarillo City Council Place Two
- Meet the May 2023 candidates: Amarillo City Council Place Three
- Meet the May 2023 candidates: Amarillo City Council Place Four
- Meet the May 2023 candidates: Amarillo Mayor
- Meet the May 2023 candidates: Amarillo College Board of Regents
- Meet the May 2023 candidates: Bushland ISD/Highland Park ISD School Boards
- Meet the May 2023 Candidates: Amarillo ISD School Board
- Meet the May 2023 Candidates: Canyon ISD School Board
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.