AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With early voting for the May 2023 election ending Tuesday, officials with the Potter County and Randall County elections reported the early voting totals for each day and each voting site prior to Saturday’s Election Day.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Potter and Randall County residents will be able to vote in a number of races in this election on Saturday including:

City of Amarillo Mayor/City Council;

Amarillo College Board of Regents;

Amarillo Independent School District Board of Trustees;

Canyon ISD Board of Trustees;

Bushland ISD Board of Trustees; and

Highland Park ISD Board of Trustees and bonds.

According to officials from both the Potter County and Randall County election offices, 16,195 residents voted early, 4,842 from Potter County and 11,353 from Randall County. Here are the Early Voting totals for both Potter and Randall counties.

Potter County

April 24

Santa Fe Building: 141

Casey Carpet One: 147

Cornerstone: 50

Fairgrounds: 13

NW Library: 117

Total: 468

April 25

Santa Fe Building: 155

Casey Carpet One: 141

Cornerstone: 36

Fairgrounds: 18

NW Library: 154

Total: 504

April 26

Santa Fe Building: 146

Casey Carpet One: 141

Cornerstone: 57

Fairgrounds: 11

NW Library: 112

Total: 453

April 27

Santa Fe Building: 165

Casey Carpet One: 168

Cornerstone: 62

Fairgrounds: 36

NW Library: 185

Total: 616

April 28

Santa Fe Building: 150

Casey Carpet One: 186

Cornerstone: 65

Fairgrounds: 12

NW Library: 191

Total: 605

May 1

Santa Fe Building: 243

Casey Carpet One: 268

Cornerstone: 69

Fairgrounds: 40

NW Library: 283

Total: 903

May 2

Santa Fe Building: 324

Casey Carpet One: 391

Cornerstone: 133

Fairgrounds: 69

NW Library: 377

Total: 1,294

Totals

Santa Fe Building: 1,324

Casey Carpet One: 1,428

Cornerstone: 472

Fairgrounds: 199

NW Library: 1,419

Total: 4,842

According to Potter County’s election webpage, 260 mail ballots were requested and 177 have been received by the county.

Randall County

April 24

RCEA: 98

Annex: 770

Comanche Trail Church: 114

Justice Center: 171

Total: 1153

April 25

RCEA: 90

Annex: 777

Comanche Trail Church: 136

Justice Center: 161

Total: 1164

April 26

RCEA: 97

Annex: 872

Comanche Trail Church: 110

Justice Center: 156

Total: 1235

April 27

RCEA: 94

Annex: 954

Comanche Trail Church: 124

Justice Center: 139

Total: 1311

April 28

RCEA: 98

Annex: 1054

Comanche Trail Church: 130

Justice Center: 162

Total: 1444

May 1

RCEA: 108

Annex: 1614

Comanche Trail Church: 254

Justice Center: 231

Total: 2207

May 2

RCEA: 149

Annex: 2131

Comanche Trail Church: 310

Justice Center: 249

Total: 2839

Totals

RCEA: 734

Annex: 8172

Comanche Trail Church: 1178

Justice Center: 1269

Total: 11353

According to Randall County’s election webpage, 975 mail ballots were requested and the county has received 734 of them. Two individuals also requested ballots via the Federal Post Card Application, both of which have been received by the county.

Election Day Voting Locations

On Election Day, multiple locations will be available for Potter and Randall County residents to vote in various races. The following locations in Potter and Randall counties will be open Saturday:

Potter County

Bushland Fire Station No. 1

Truck Bays 17600 Indian Hill Rd. in Bushland



Casey Carpet One

Main Entrance 3500 I-40 West Frontage Rd.



Cornerstone Outreach

Fellowship Room 1111 N. Buchanan



Diversity Church

Main Entrance 5631 Pavillard



Eastridge Lanes

Right side 5405 E Amarillo Blvd.



Highland Park ISD Administration Building

Main Entrance, Board Room 15300 E. Amarillo Blvd.



Kids Inc.

Main Entrance, Mary E. Bivins Room 2201 SE 27th



Northwest Branch Public Library

Meeting Room 6100 SW Ninth



Pride Home Center

Main Entrance, Center Back 3503 NE 24th



Santa Fe Building

Ticket Office on the first floor 900 S. Polk



Tri-State Fairgrounds

Commercial Exhibit Hall 3301 SE 10th



Trinity Baptist Church

East Entrance, Room 111 1601 I-40 West



United Citizens Forum

Main entrance 901 N Hayden



Valle De Oro Fire Station

Truck Bays 23801 RM 1061



Randall County

Crossroads Country Church

14425 FM 1541

Arden Road Baptist

6701 Arden Road

Comanche Trail Church of Christ

2700 E. 34th

Central Baptist Church

1601 SW 58th

Randall County Justice Center

2309 Russell Long Blvd. in Canyon

Oasis Southwest Baptist Church

8201 Canyon Dr.

Ascension Academy

9301 Ascension Parkway

Randall County Annex

4320 S. Western

Southwest Church of Christ

4515 Cornell

The Summit

2008 12th Ave. in Canyon

Redeemer Christian Church

3701 S. Soncy

Coulter Road Baptist Church

4108 S. Coulter

Region 16 Education Center

5800 Bell St.

Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center

4111 S. Georgia