AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tuesday is the final day Amarillo residents will be able to participate in early voting prior to Saturday’s runoff election day after the polls are closed Monday because of the Juneteenth holiday.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, two Amarillo City Council races will be on the ballot for the runoff election, including the Place One and Place Four positions. In the race, Josh Craft will face Dean Crump in the Place One seat, and for the Place Four seat, Les Simpson will face Claudette Smith.

In May’s general election, none of the candidates for Place One and Place Four received a majority of the vote. According to previous reports, Craft received 43.24% of the vote on May 6, or 8,936 votes, while Crump received 33.07% of the vote, or 6,834 votes, in the Place One race. In the Place Four race, Simpson received 45.17% of the vote, or 9,189 votes, while Smith received 24.28% or 4,940 votes.

Through five days of early voting in Potter and Randall counties, a little more than 5,600 residents have participated so far in the runoff election, the majority of which are from Randall County. Officials from the Potter County Election Administration Office and the Randall County Election Administration Office reported totals for early voting in the election so far, prior to Tuesday being the final day.

Potter County

As of June 19, 1,850 Potter County residents have participated in early voting for Saturday’s runoff election. Out of the total, the majority of the individuals voted at Casey Carpet One, while others voted at the Santa Fe Building.

June 12 Total: 405 133: Santa Fe Building; 134: Casey Carpet One; 38: Cornerstone; 100: Northwest Library.

June 13 Total: 366 121: Santa Fe Building; 114: Casey Carpet One; 33: Cornerstone; 98: Northwest Library.

June 14 Total: 365 95: Santa Fe Building; 139: Casey Carpet One; 29: Cornerstone; 102: Northwest Library.

June 15 Total: 307 110: Santa Fe Building; 93: Casey Carpet One; 23: Cornerstone; 81: Northwest Library.

June 16 Total: 407 130: Santa Fe Building; 134: Casey Carpet One; 35: Cornerstone; 108: Northwest Library.



As of Monday, a total of 327 mail ballots have been requested in Potter County, and 225 have been received.

Randall County

As of June 19, 3,783 Randall County residents have participated in early voting for Saturday’s runoff election. Randall County has only hosted two early voting locations in this particular election: the Randall County Annex and the Comanche Trail Church.

June 12 Total: 796 Annex: 724; Comanche Trail Church: 72.

June 13 Total: 783 Annex: 682; Comanche Trail Church: 101.

June 14 Total: 705 Annex: 653; Comanche Trail Church: 52.

June 15 Total: 660 Annex: 597; Comanche Trail Church: 63.

June 16 Total: 839 Annex: 758; Comanche Trail Church: 81.



As of Monday, a total of 889 mail ballots have been requested in Randall County, and 611 have been received. Officials said that three Federal Post Card Applications have been requested for this election, one of which has been received.

This story will be updated Tuesday evening with a final look at early voting numbers for Saturday’s runoff election. For a look at the voting locations for Tuesday, as well as the locations on Election Day, click here.