AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Election Administration Offices for Potter and Randall counties recently released details on the early voting period for the upcoming special election on May 7 in the two counties.

According to previous reports from MyHighPlains.com, residents from Potter and Randall counties will see different measures on their ballot, depending on what school district they reside in. Throughout the state, however, voters will be making their voices heard on two proposed constitutional amendments surrounding property taxes.

What’s on the ballot?

Proposition 1 would freeze school property tax bills for the elderly as well as residents with disabilities starting in 2023, lowering their school property tax bills year after year, according to previous reports. Proposition 2 would increase the homestead exemption residents can take on their school district property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.

Potter and Randall county residents who live within the boundaries of the Amarillo Independent School District will be able to vote on four bond propositions impacting various improvements and additions to the district. According to previous reports on the MyHighPlains.com website, the four propositions that are on the May ballot are:

Bond Proposition A: $180.6 million Austin Middle School Replacement – $65.7 million; Roof Replacement – $40 million; Exterior Lighting for Athletic Fields – $3.2 million; Fine Arts Additions/Renovations – $44 million; High Schools – $37 million; Middle Schools – $7 million; Elementary/Middle School Gym AC – $6.6 million; Middle School Secured Entrances – $7.5 million; Elementary Perimeter Fencing – $2 million; Window Replacement at 12 schools – $6 million; Update technology network cabling on campuses – $5.6 million.

Bond Proposition B– $19 million Stands replacement and an eight-lane track at Dick Bivins Stadium – $19 million.

Bond Proposition C– $38.3 million New Natatorium, including a 50m pool with a diving well – $38.3 million.

Bond Proposition D– $48 million Multipurpose practice facilities for the district’s four high schools – $48 million.



The potential tax impact on a residential home if each proposition passed, or if all the propositions passed:

If Proposition A passes, the average homeowner will pay an additional $8.54 per month or $102.48 annually;

If Proposition B passes, the average homeowner will pay an additional $0.89 per month or $10.68 annually;

If Proposition C passes, the average homeowner will pay an additional $1.82 per month or $21.84 annually;

If Proposition D passes, the average homeowner will pay an additional $2.29 per month or $27.48 annually;

If all propositions pass, the average homeowner will pay an additional $13.54 per month or $162.48 annually.

Randall County residents who live within the boundaries of Canyon ISD will be able to vote for the place one seat on the district’s Board of Trustees. According to previous reports, Canyon ISD residents will choose between Claudia Burkett and Paul Blake in the special election to fill the place one seat on the board.

This comes after Place One position on the district’s board opened in August 2021 after former member Bruce Cobb resigned. Because it was more than 180 days until the next board-related election, Burkett was appointed by the board to fill the Place One seat during the Oct. 18, 2021, regular meeting.

The election is required by the state of Texas because more than one year remained in the Place One term. After the term is completed by whoever is voted in during May’s election, the Place One seat will be on the ballot again in May 2023. Once the Place One seat is filled in May 2023, they will be able to serve a full, four-year term.

Where can I vote early in this election?

In Potter County, residents are able to vote early in the following locations:

Santa Fe Building (Main), First Floor, Ticket Office at 900 S. Polk St.

April 25-29 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 2-3 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Casey Carpet One, Main Entrance, 3500 I-40 West Frontage Rd.

April 25-29 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 2-3 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Tri-State Fairgrounds, Arched Gate No. 1 at 3301 SE 10th

April 25-29 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 2-3 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Cornerstone Outreach, Main entrance, Fellowship Room at 1111 N. Buchanan

April 25-29 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 2-3 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Northwest Branch Amarillo Public Library, Meeting Room at 6100 SW Ninth Ave.

April 25-29 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 2-3 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



In Randall County, residents are able to vote early in the following locations:

Randall County Election Administration Office, 1604 5th Ave. in Canyon

April 25-29 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 2-3 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Randall County Annex, 4320 S. Western

April 25-29 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 2-3 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Southwest Branch Library, 6801 W 45th Ave.

April 25-29 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 2-3 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Comanche Trail Church of Christ, 2700 E. 34th

April 25-29 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 2-3 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Randall County Justice Center, 2309 Russell Long Blvd.

April 25-29 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 2-3 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Voters can also vote in this election at various locations throughout the two counties on Election Day May 7. For a look at the sample ballots in Potter and Randall counties to see the wording of the measures included on the upcoming ballot, visit the MyHighPlains.com website.