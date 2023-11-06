AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials in Potter and Randall counties announced where voters will be able to make their voices heard during the Nov. 7 local and constitutional amendment elections, after the end of the early voting period on Friday.

During the upcoming election, voters will choose whether or not to adopt a number of Texas state constitutional amendments, ranging from topics such as property taxes, funding for water infrastructure projects, and state parks funding among others. More information about what voters will find on their ballots on Tuesday can be found here, along with more resources and information on voting across the High Plains.

Voting locations will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Potter County voting locations

Bushland Fire Station #1, Truck Bays 17600 Indian Hill Rd., Bushland

Casey Carpet One, Main Entrance 3500 I-40 West, Amarillo

Chaparral Hills Church, Sanctuary 4000 W. Cherry, Amarillo

Cornerstone Outreach, Fellowship Room 1111 N. Buchanan, Amarillo

Diversity Church, Main Entrance 5631 Pavillard Dr., Amarillo

Eastridge Lanes, Right Side 5405 E. Amarillo Blvd., Amarillo

Highland Park ISD Administration Bldg., Boardroom 15300 E. Amarillo Blvd., Amarillo

Kids, Inc., Mary E. Bivins Room 2201 SE 27th, Amarillo

Northwest Branch Library, Meeting Room 6100 SW 9th, Amarillo

Pride Home Center, Main Entrance, middle back of store 3503 NE 24th, Amarillo

Santa Fe Bldg. Ticket Office 900 S. Polk St., Amarillo

Tri-State Fairgrounds, Commercial Exhibit Hall 3301 SE 10th, Amarillo

Trinity Baptist Church, East Entrance 1601 I-40 West, Amarillo

United Citizens Forum, Main Entrance 903 N. Hayden, Amarillo

Valle de Oro Fire Station, Truck Bay 23801 FM 1061, Valle de Oro



Randall County voting locations

Ascension Academy 9301 Ascension Parkway, Amarillo

Arden Road Baptist 6701 Arden Road, Amarillo

Comanche Trail Church of Christ 2700 E 34th, Amarillo

Coulter Road Baptist Church 4108 S Coulter, Amarillo

Crossroads Country Church 14425 FM 1541, Amarillo

Journey Church 9711 FM 2186, Amarillo

Oasis Southwest Baptist Church 8201 Canyon Drive, Amarillo

Randall County Annex 4320 S Western, Amarillo

Redeemer Christian Church 3701 S Soncy, Amarillo

Southwest Church of Christ 4515 Cornell, Amarillo

Southwest Public Library 6801 SW 45th Avenue, Amarillo

Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center 4111 S Georgia, Amarillo

Freedom Fellowship Church 55 Hunsley Road, Canyon

Randall County Justice Center 2309 Russel Long Blvd, Canyon

The Summit 2008 12th Avenue, Canyon

