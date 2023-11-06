AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials in Potter and Randall counties announced where voters will be able to make their voices heard during the Nov. 7 local and constitutional amendment elections, after the end of the early voting period on Friday.
During the upcoming election, voters will choose whether or not to adopt a number of Texas state constitutional amendments, ranging from topics such as property taxes, funding for water infrastructure projects, and state parks funding among others. More information about what voters will find on their ballots on Tuesday can be found here, along with more resources and information on voting across the High Plains.
Voting locations will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Potter County voting locations
- Bushland Fire Station #1, Truck Bays
- 17600 Indian Hill Rd., Bushland
- Casey Carpet One, Main Entrance
- 3500 I-40 West, Amarillo
- Chaparral Hills Church, Sanctuary
- 4000 W. Cherry, Amarillo
- Cornerstone Outreach, Fellowship Room
- 1111 N. Buchanan, Amarillo
- Diversity Church, Main Entrance
- 5631 Pavillard Dr., Amarillo
- Eastridge Lanes, Right Side
- 5405 E. Amarillo Blvd., Amarillo
- Highland Park ISD Administration Bldg., Boardroom
- 15300 E. Amarillo Blvd., Amarillo
- Kids, Inc., Mary E. Bivins Room
- 2201 SE 27th, Amarillo
- Northwest Branch Library, Meeting Room
- 6100 SW 9th, Amarillo
- Pride Home Center, Main Entrance, middle back of store
- 3503 NE 24th, Amarillo
- Santa Fe Bldg. Ticket Office
- 900 S. Polk St., Amarillo
- Tri-State Fairgrounds, Commercial Exhibit Hall
- 3301 SE 10th, Amarillo
- Trinity Baptist Church, East Entrance
- 1601 I-40 West, Amarillo
- United Citizens Forum, Main Entrance
- 903 N. Hayden, Amarillo
- Valle de Oro Fire Station, Truck Bay
- 23801 FM 1061, Valle de Oro
Randall County voting locations
- Ascension Academy
- 9301 Ascension Parkway, Amarillo
- Arden Road Baptist
- 6701 Arden Road, Amarillo
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ
- 2700 E 34th, Amarillo
- Coulter Road Baptist Church
- 4108 S Coulter, Amarillo
- Crossroads Country Church
- 14425 FM 1541, Amarillo
- Journey Church
- 9711 FM 2186, Amarillo
- Oasis Southwest Baptist Church
- 8201 Canyon Drive, Amarillo
- Randall County Annex
- 4320 S Western, Amarillo
- Redeemer Christian Church
- 3701 S Soncy, Amarillo
- Southwest Church of Christ
- 4515 Cornell, Amarillo
- Southwest Public Library
- 6801 SW 45th Avenue, Amarillo
- Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center
- 4111 S Georgia, Amarillo
- Freedom Fellowship Church
- 55 Hunsley Road, Canyon
- Randall County Justice Center
- 2309 Russel Long Blvd, Canyon
- The Summit
- 2008 12th Avenue, Canyon
