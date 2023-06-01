(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of coverage from May 8, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After the May 6 election, two seats on the Amarillo City Council remained unfilled. Amarillo residents will be able to participate in a runoff on June 24 to decide which candidates will represent them in the Place One and Place Four positions on the Amarillo City Council.

During the May 6 Election, no candidates for Place One or for Place Four on the Amarillo City Council received the majority of the vote, causing the runoff. For Place One, Josh Craft will face Dean Crump, and for Place Four, Les Simpson will face Claudette Smith.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Craft received 43.24% of the vote on May 6, or 8,936 votes, while Crump received 33.07% of the vote, or 6,834 votes, in the Place One race. In the Place Four race, Simpson received 45.17% of the vote, or 9,189 votes, while Smith received 24.28% or 4,940 votes.

Early Voting Locations

Starting June 12, residents of Potter and Randall counties will be able to vote early in the runoff election. The following early voting locations will be available:

Potter County

Santa Fe Building (Main)

First Floor, Ticket Office – 900 S. Polk St. June 12-16: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 20: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Casey Carpet One

Main Entrance – 3500 I-40 West Frontage Rd. June 12-16: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 20: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Cornerstone Outreach

Fellowship Room, 1111 N. Buchanan St. June 12-16: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 20: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Northwest Branch Amarillo Public Library

Meeting Room, 6100 SW Ninth Ave. June 12-16: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 20: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Randall County

Randall County Annex

4320 S. Western June 12-16: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 20: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Comanche Trail Church of Christ

2700 E. 34th June 12-16: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 20: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Election Day Voting Locations

Potter and Randall Counties will also offer Election Day voting locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 24th, the day of the runoff election. Those locations include:

Potter County

Casey Carpet One

Main Entrance, 3500 I-40 West Frontage Road

Cornerstone Outreach

Fellowship Room, 1111 N. Buchanan

Kids, Inc.

Main Entrance, Mary E. Bivins Room, 2201 SE 27th

Northwest Branch Amarillo Public Library

Meeting Room, 6100 SW Ninth

Pride Home Center

Main Entrance, Center Back, 3503 NE 24th

Santa Fe Building

Ticket Office, First Floor, 900 S. Polk

Tri-State Fairgrounds

Commercial Exhibit Hall, 3301 SE 10th

Randall County

Comanche Trail Church of Christ

2700 E. 34th

Oasis Southwest Baptist Church

8201 Canyon Drive

Southwest Church of Christ

4515 Cornell

Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center

4111 S. Georgia

Southwest Branch Amarillo Public Library

6801 SW 45th Ave.

Randall County Annex

4320 S. Western

The team for KAMR Local 4 News, Fox 14 News and MyHighPlains.com will provide updates, and results, on the runoff election races during Election Day on June 24.