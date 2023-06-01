(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of coverage from May 8, 2023.)
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After the May 6 election, two seats on the Amarillo City Council remained unfilled. Amarillo residents will be able to participate in a runoff on June 24 to decide which candidates will represent them in the Place One and Place Four positions on the Amarillo City Council.
During the May 6 Election, no candidates for Place One or for Place Four on the Amarillo City Council received the majority of the vote, causing the runoff. For Place One, Josh Craft will face Dean Crump, and for Place Four, Les Simpson will face Claudette Smith.
According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Craft received 43.24% of the vote on May 6, or 8,936 votes, while Crump received 33.07% of the vote, or 6,834 votes, in the Place One race. In the Place Four race, Simpson received 45.17% of the vote, or 9,189 votes, while Smith received 24.28% or 4,940 votes.
Early Voting Locations
Starting June 12, residents of Potter and Randall counties will be able to vote early in the runoff election. The following early voting locations will be available:
Potter County
Santa Fe Building (Main)
- First Floor, Ticket Office – 900 S. Polk St.
- June 12-16: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- June 20: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Casey Carpet One
- Main Entrance – 3500 I-40 West Frontage Rd.
- June 12-16: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- June 20: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cornerstone Outreach
- Fellowship Room, 1111 N. Buchanan St.
- June 12-16: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- June 20: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Northwest Branch Amarillo Public Library
- Meeting Room, 6100 SW Ninth Ave.
- June 12-16: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- June 20: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Randall County
Randall County Annex
- 4320 S. Western
- June 12-16: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- June 20: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Comanche Trail Church of Christ
- 2700 E. 34th
- June 12-16: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- June 20: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Election Day Voting Locations
Potter and Randall Counties will also offer Election Day voting locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 24th, the day of the runoff election. Those locations include:
Potter County
Casey Carpet One
- Main Entrance, 3500 I-40 West Frontage Road
Cornerstone Outreach
- Fellowship Room, 1111 N. Buchanan
Kids, Inc.
- Main Entrance, Mary E. Bivins Room, 2201 SE 27th
Northwest Branch Amarillo Public Library
- Meeting Room, 6100 SW Ninth
Pride Home Center
- Main Entrance, Center Back, 3503 NE 24th
Santa Fe Building
- Ticket Office, First Floor, 900 S. Polk
Tri-State Fairgrounds
- Commercial Exhibit Hall, 3301 SE 10th
Randall County
Comanche Trail Church of Christ
- 2700 E. 34th
Oasis Southwest Baptist Church
- 8201 Canyon Drive
Southwest Church of Christ
- 4515 Cornell
Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center
- 4111 S. Georgia
Southwest Branch Amarillo Public Library
- 6801 SW 45th Ave.
Randall County Annex
- 4320 S. Western
The team for KAMR Local 4 News, Fox 14 News and MyHighPlains.com will provide updates, and results, on the runoff election races during Election Day on June 24.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.
Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.
Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.