Potter County provides update on City Hall-centered lawsuit from local business owner

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the District Court of Potter County recently released an order in the lawsuit Roasters Coffee & Tea owner Craig Gualtiere made earlier this year against the city of Amarillo.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Gualtiere filed a lawsuit in Potter County in June, arguing the city’s use of certificates of obligation for a potential move of City Hall to the Amarillo Hardware building, a project which would cost approximately $35 million.

Gualtiere claims that the City Hall project was a part of 2020’s Proposition A, a measure voted down by voters which included renovations to the Amarillo Civic Center Complex and included funds to demolish the current location of City Hall. In July, Gualtiere delivered a petition to the city, claiming to have more than 10,000 signatures of voters who question the legality of the city’s use of certificates of obligation in this manner.

The city withdrew its intentions to issue those certificates of obligation during its August meeting, according to previous reports. City of Amarillo officials have recently revisited the City Hall conversation, looking for funding capabilities to move City Hall to the Amarillo Hardware building.

In court documents released earlier this month, the Potter County District Court responded to the city of Amarillo’s plea to the jurisdiction in relation to two lawsuits, including an “Expedited Declaratory Judgement Act lawsuit originally filed in Travis County,” as well as Gualtiere’s initial lawsuit.

According to court documents, the court found that “the City’s withdrawal of its notice to issue Certificates of Obligations renders all claims and causes of action asserted by the City of Amarillo moot.” However, the court also found that all the claims and causes of action asserted by Gualtiere in his lawsuit “are not rendered moot by the City’s withdrawal of its notice of intent to issue Certificates of Obligation” and that they “should be addressed on their merits.”

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.