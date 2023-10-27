POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Potter County Precinct Two officials announced that it will host a town hall for county and Amarillo residents on Saturday, focused on engaging with local officials and community leaders to ask questions and share their opinions.

All residents of Potter County and Amarillo were encouraged to attend the town hall meeting, which will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the US Army Reserve Center, located at 4511 NE 24th Ave. in Amarillo.

A range of local officials and prominent community members are expected to attend the town hall, according to Potter County Precinct Two, including:

Potter County Precinct Two Commissioner Blair Schaffer

Potter County Precinct Two Constable Georga Estrada

Potter County Precinct Two Justice of the Peace Robert Taylor

Amarillo Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld

Amarillo City Council Place One Josh Craft

Representatives from the Amarillo Eastridge Neighborhood Association

Representatives from the Amarillo Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee

The meeting’s primary goal, said organizers, will be to provide “a welcoming and respectful environment for the public to connect with local elected and appointed officials.”

“We believe that open dialogue and community engagement are key to our shared success,” said Schaffer, “This Town Hall meeting is an ideal platform for residents to express their concerns and collaborate with our local leaders.”

Precinct officials noted that they were looking forward to the community’s participation “and the valuable conversations that will ensue.”

This town hall meeting further comes as the opportunity for early voting will continue through Nov. 3 for area residents, ahead of the Nov. 7 election day in Texas. More information on the election and sample ballots from the Amarillo and High Plains area can be found here.