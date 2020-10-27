Potter County polling sites closed due to weather

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Potter County Elections officials, polling sites are currently closed due to weather.
Early voting remains available at the Santa Fe Ticket Office from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Officials say they will reevaluate conditions early in the afternoon for possible opening.
For delays, closings, and weather updates, visit MyHighPlains.com.
