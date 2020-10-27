countdown
Days
Hrs
Min
Sec
Election Day is here!

Potter County polling sites closed due to weather

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2020 file photo, a voting location is shown in Mission, Kan. A new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Opinion Research and USAFacts finds that while voters say it’s pretty easy to find accurate information about voting, they have a harder time knowing whether there’s any factual basis for the information they’re getting from and about the candidates. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Potter County Elections officials, polling sites are currently closed due to weather.

Early voting remains available at the Santa Fe Ticket Office from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Officials say they will reevaluate conditions early in the afternoon for possible opening.

For delays, closings, and weather updates, visit MyHighPlains.com.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss