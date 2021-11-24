Potter County Judge to swear-in interim precinct two commissioner

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nancy Tanner, the judge for Potter County, announced Wednesday that she has appointed Robert Ruiz as the interim county commissioner for precinct two. This comes after Mercy Murguia, the previous precinct two commissioner, stepped down earlier this year.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Murguia stepped down from her position in September, stating that she was moving to the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

Ruiz currently serves as the bailiff in the Amarillo Municipal Court and is a resident of precinct two. According to a news release from the county, Ruiz will be sworn in to the position at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Commissioner’s Courtroom.

