Potter County gears up for early voting with safety guidelines in place

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter County Elections Administrator Melynn Huntley said she is strategically set up each polling location in the county with voter safety in mind.

“Everything from socially distancing equipment to face shields and masks,” Huntley explained. “The election equipment is six feet apart, they’ll be socially distance in the line, they’ll be socially distance as they come through the line, and while you’re at your voting machine. You will have a space around you to keep you safe.”

At the Sante Fe building, one of Potter County’s polling locations, Huntley has put in place a one-way entrance and exit.

“With voters coming in, off of Polk Street, and we have voters entering one door and exiting another in hopes of keeping the lines from crossing,” Huntley explained.

Thanks to the Cares Act Grant and an additional private grant, Huntley said the administration was able to purchase enough PPE for elections.

“Our voting equipment is a touchscreen and we are providing Q-tips to the voters,” Huntley added. “The plastic shields that you’re going to see is just like you’ll see at the grocery it just protects the workers from the voters and the voters from the workers.”

Potter County is also requiring all election workers to either wear a face shield or a face mask.

“The Potter County commissioners court issued a resolution requiring election workers to masks and/or face shield while they’re working,” Huntley explained.

In addition to voters and poll workers, there is a set of social distancing guidelines in place for poll watchers.

“If there was a poll watcher in here you would kind of expect them out of the way, just observing, They might be where you check-in,” Huntley added. “We wouldn’t expect to see more than one or two at any given time.”

Huntley also said voters are not required to wear masks but every polling location will have some available.

