Potter County Elections USPS report

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Potter County Elections Administrator Melynn Huntley, mail-in voters have been calling with concerns after viewing national news reports.

In an effort to give locals a good report on the USPS, Potter County Elections reports that it dropped off about 3,200 ballots by mail last Thursday at 2:30 p.m. with the Amarillo postal service. The next day, the office reports calls from voters who had received their ballots.

Further, Potter County Elections claims that since Friday they have received over 800 voted ballots by mail.

“Our elections office is working closely with the USPS,” writes Huntley, “We see their commitment on a daily basis. When voters see national news stories and begin to worry, they need to know that the USPS prioritizes election mail. And their efforts in Amarillo shout excellence in this election.”

For questions regarding voting in Amarillo, locals can visit pottercountyvotes.com.

